Case study: A new approach to corporate credit for speed, flexibility, and consistency

The Challenge

A leading financial institution in the Asia-Pacific region was facing significant challenges across its corporate lending operations. Loan volumes were increasing, and regulatory requirements were becoming more onerous. Data collection was slow; financial spreading required laborious manual data entry, while inconsistent credit analysis across internal teams meant the credit memo preparation process was lengthy and fragmented. All of this meant work was often duplicated, credit analysis was inconsistent, and productivity was impaired.

The Search for a Connected Platform

The bank knew it needed a fundamental change. The team evaluated multiple credit workflow solutions, including local and global vendors. This process highlighted a clear need for an integrated, end to end platform that could handle the entire credit origination journey instead of individual point tools which only add complexity.

Moody’s Lending Suite was selected for its deep data and analytics capabilities and alignment with the bank’s internal credit standards and regional regulatory needs. A key differentiator was the AI-powered Automated Credit Memo, which addressed the most labor intensive step in the bank’s credit process. The connected environment and comprehensive data enrichment also helped differentiate Moody’s from existing alternative solutions in the market.

A New Credit Journey in Action

The journey now begins with financial statements. The Automated Spreading tool that extracts and standardizes financial data to improve consistency and reduce the risk of manual errors.

tool that extracts and standardizes financial data to improve consistency and reduce the risk of manual errors. From there, the credit teams use the Financial Analysis tool. This provides a consistent framework for advanced ratio analysis, trend insights, and scenario modeling which strengthens the quality of the analysis across the entire team.

tool. This provides a consistent framework for advanced ratio analysis, trend insights, and scenario modeling which strengthens the quality of the analysis across the entire team. The final step in the origination process is the Automated Credit Memo. The AI-powered tool synthesizes all the preceding data and analysis to produce a comprehensive, standardized credit report, ready for review, with the click of a button.

The bank adopted a combination of Moody’s lending solutions to create a single, connected workflow.

A Partnership Built on Trust

The solution was implemented in phased, collaboration with Moody’s teams who worked closely with various departments to cause minimal disruption to the bank’s day-to-day operations. User adoption was supported through targeted training programs.

The Results

The implementation transformed the bank’s credit origination process. Workflows that used to consume hours, like data gathering, manual spreading, and drafting the initial credit report, were now automated.

This created a positive ripple effect across the organization. This newfound efficiency meant credit decisions were better informed, and turnaround time increased 30-50%. The standardized and comprehensive credit documentation strengthened credit monitoring. Relationship managers and credit teams found they had more time to focus on high value activities like client relationships and risk oversight. Ultimately, the partnership and the new platform directly supported the bank’s lending growth strategy and digital transformation goals, a key priority in the region.

This case study is intended solely for educational and illustrative purposes and should not be construed as legal advice. For more terms and conditions pertaining to Moody’s products and services, refer to the disclaimer here.