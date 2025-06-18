Moody's Early Warning in action: Builder.ai

When AI goes missing: How EDF-X Early Warning System spotted the cracks in Builder.ai’s fantasy.

Builder.ai, the Microsoft-backed, AI-powered app development platform, entered insolvency proceedings in June 2025. The company collapsed under the weight of distorted financials, deceptive operations, and mounting liabilities. Moody’s EDF-X Early Warning System (EWS) identified Builder.ai as a Severe credit risk as far back as 2019, with its 12-month forward-looking probability of default (PD) trending above its peer-group trigger. Within the EDF-X Early Warning System, when a company’s PD crosses its peer-based trigger, it indicates elevated credit risk relative to similar firms and suggests the odds of a negative credit event have appreciably increased.

Founded as Engineer.ai, the company marketed a virtual assistant named “Natasha,” which promised to make app creation “as easy as ordering pizza.” In reality, Builder.ai relied on a team of over 700 engineers in India who manually coded customer projects. Despite marketing itself as an AI-first platform, Builder.ai’s core operations were largely human-driven. The only truly “artificial” aspect of the business turned out to be its revenue figures—boosted by a round-tripping scheme involving fake invoices that inflated financials.

At its peak, Builder.ai—a private firm without a public market capitalization—was valued at $1.5 billion and touted as a leader in the no-code movement. Ultimately, the company defaulted on a $50 million loan, leading to a cash seizure. Its actual 2024 revenue was just $55 million—far below the $220 million it had previously projected. As the truth emerged, investors lost confidence, and the company’s liabilities ballooned to nearly $100 million, with less than $10 million in assets remaining.