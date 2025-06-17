Practical CRE: Navigating uncertainty with strategy and insight

In this episode of Moody’s Practical CRE, Clara Sierra is joined by Blake Coles and Chris Stanley for a candid discussion on the state of CRE lending. They unpack how banks are navigating uncertainty, the role of private credit, and why fundamentals—not headlines—should guide strategy.
Top takeaways include:
- How lenders are adapting to interest rate surprises and regulatory pressure
- The slow but steady evolution of price discovery
- Why scenario planning and portfolio transparency are more critical than ever
Whether you're a banker, credit officer, or investor, this conversation offers sharp insights and practical advice.
