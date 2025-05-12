What does 2025 hold for Australia’s agriculture sector? Economic outlook and lending implications

As Australia’s agricultural sector navigates a dynamic global and domestic landscape, 2025 will be a pivotal year. A recovering domestic economy, shifting global trade dynamics, and easing inflation are opening new growth opportunities – but they’re also exposing producers and lenders to new risks. With two-thirds of Australian agricultural products exported, global pressures like U.S. protectionism and heightened geopolitical tensions weigh on the outlook, while domestic resilience and innovation in agribusiness offer pathways for growth.

In this blog, we explore the economic conditions shaping Australia’s agriculture sector in 2025, the risks and opportunities ahead, and the critical role of lending in supporting the sector’s resilience and productivity.

Domestic conditions: Resilience and recovery

Australia’s economic momentum is building. After seven quarters of per capita contraction, growth turned positive in late 2024, and business and retail activity are picking up. GDP grew 0.6% in the December 2024 quarter and 1.3% year-on-year, and per capita growth was modest at 0.1%, signaling a pickup in economic activity (ABS 2025). Retail sales rose an average of 4.3% year-on-year over the six months to March 2025 (ABS 2025).

Agriculture is riding the recovery wave, with export turnover for rural goods rising 26% in February compared to the same time last year, largely due to stronger meat shipments (ABS 2025). A strong labor market is also supporting the sector, with record-high participation and employment-to-population ratios are giving farmers access to a steady pool of skilled workers.