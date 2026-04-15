Moody’s Ratings methodologies are central to navigating the complexities of today’s credit market landscape. They serve as the analytical framework that rating committees use to assign ratings, describing the quantitative and qualitative considerations that are generally most important in assessing credit risk. Most of our methodologies focus on a particular sector, industry, or class of issuers or transactions. Cross-sector methodologies cover general credit-related topics and are typically used in conjunction with sector methodologies to assign ratings.



Our methodologies incorporate credit rating models and scorecards as reference tools, offering insights into the factors most relevant in determining ratings. Each rating committee applies its own credit judgment in determining how to emphasize rating factors and other considerations.