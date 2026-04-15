Moody’s Ratings methodologies are central to navigating the complexities of today’s credit market landscape. They serve as the analytical framework that rating committees use to assign ratings, describing the quantitative and qualitative considerations that are generally most important in assessing credit risk. Most of our methodologies focus on a particular sector, industry, or class of issuers or transactions. Cross-sector methodologies cover general credit-related topics and are typically used in conjunction with sector methodologies to assign ratings.
Our methodologies incorporate credit rating models and scorecards as reference tools, offering insights into the factors most relevant in determining ratings. Each rating committee applies its own credit judgment in determining how to emphasize rating factors and other considerations.
Before a new or materially updated credit rating methodology is published, Moody’s invites market participants to provide written comments on the analytical framework described in a Request for Comment. After considering comments received during the comment period, Moody’s will finalize and publish its rating methodology. Moody’s will then publish the Results of Consultation briefly describing comments that were received during the comment period.
To support transparency and understanding of our rating methodologies, Moody’s Ratings provides simplified versions of certain credit rating models. These models illustrate key analytical components used in our methodologies and are available for download by registered users and subscribers.
Our technical white papers provide transparency and additional details on the modeling approach behind our credit rating methodologies.
Explore the full range of methodologies and related reports in our reports directory.