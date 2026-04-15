Methodologies and models

Moody’s Ratings methodologies are central to navigating the complexities of today’s credit market landscape. They serve as the analytical framework that rating committees use to assign ratings, describing the quantitative and qualitative considerations that are generally most important in assessing credit risk. Most of our methodologies focus on a particular sector, industry, or class of issuers or transactions. Cross-sector methodologies cover general credit-related topics and are typically used in conjunction with sector methodologies to assign ratings.
 

Our methodologies incorporate credit rating models and scorecards as reference tools, offering insights into the factors most relevant in determining ratings. Each rating committee applies its own credit judgment in determining how to emphasize rating factors and other considerations.

Recent highlights

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Introducing our new stablecoin methodology

Our stablecoin methodology is designed to assess risk in one of the fastest-moving corners of digital finance.

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Moody's Ratings' Fabian Astic and Neal Shah discuss stablecoins and the evolving digital finance ecosystem.

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Learn more about our approach to deriving and calibrating advance rates for collateral across asset types with different risk, liquidity and volatility characteristics.

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"Our methodologies and models are core to how we assess credit risk, bringing analytical structure and rigor to our work. They exemplify our commitment to transparency, consistency and disciplined credit judgment."

Atsi Sheth, Chief Credit Officer, Moody’s Ratings

Atsi Sheth
Rating methodologies

Rating methodologies

Browse a list of Moody’s Ratings sector and cross-sector methodologies.

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Requests for Comment

Requests for Comment

Before a new or materially updated credit rating methodology is published, Moody’s invites market participants to provide written comments on the analytical framework described in a Request for Comment. After considering comments received during the comment period, Moody’s will finalize and publish its rating methodology. Moody’s will then publish the Results of Consultation briefly describing comments that were received during the comment period.

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Credit rating models

Credit rating models

To support transparency and understanding of our rating methodologies, Moody’s Ratings provides simplified versions of certain credit rating models. These models illustrate key analytical components used in our methodologies and are available for download by registered users and subscribers.

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Technical whitepapers

Technical white papers

Our technical white papers provide transparency and additional details on the modeling approach behind our credit rating methodologies.

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Methodologies & Frameworks

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Explore the full range of methodologies and related reports in our reports directory.

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