Moody’s Ranked #1 in Chartis Physical and Infrastructure Risk50 2025

Why This Matters

Chartis is a globally respected, independent authority on technology assessment. Its rankings serve as a strategic benchmark for executives across banking, insurance, asset management, and corporates – highlighting the most influential players shaping physical risk analytics today.

Moody’s earned this top position based on our advanced capabilities, business and technology strategies, and market presence – validating our approach to delivering actionable insights for an increasingly complex risk landscape.

Growing Challenge of Physical Risk

Physical risks – both acute (wildfires, hurricanes, floods) and chronic (heat stress, water scarcity, rising sea levels) – pose new threats to financial stability. Beyond community impacts, these events can cause significant financial disruption through direct damages and operational interruptions.

Organizations that understand their exposure can better plan for adaptation and resilience, strengthening long-term strategies and protecting financial performance.

Moody’s Solutions: Turning Risk into Insight

Our analytics help organizations:

Assess physical risks to corporates, real assets, and geospatial areas

Integrate physical risk into financial workflows for stress testing, investment due diligence, and operational resilience

We provide a consistent framework and transparent financial impact metrics that translate physical risk into the language of business risk – creating a common standard across sectors.

Why Consistency Matters

Risk management approaches differ:

Banks focus on expected loss and credit risk tied to property values

Insurers prioritize damage and interruption costs

Despite these differences, both benefit from a shared framework for evaluating physical risk – enabling collaboration, innovation, and resilience-building, such as through risk transfer mechanisms.

Looking Ahead

As pressures on risk executives grow, investing in solutions that deliver consistent analytics and outputs across use cases is critical. Moody’s leadership in the Chartis Risk50 report and ranking, as well as our additional #1 rankings in its RiskTech100 and QuantAnalytics50, affirms our ability to provide these solutions – helping organizations turn physical risk challenges into opportunities for long-term financial resilience.

Learn more about our physical risk capabilities.