Tokenized Assets and the Future of Finance: Gradual Change, Big Implications

Series Episode

Tokenized assets and digital money like stablecoins could transform how money moves, but not overnight. In this episode of Credit Currents, we discuss regulatory developments, bank adoption, benefits of blockchain technology and the risks to financial stability. We also explore what these innovations mean for credit markets and why progress is likely to be steady rather than rapid.

Host: Greg Sobel, Vice President, Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Ratings

Guest: Donald Robertson, Managing Director, Financial Institutions, Moody’s Ratings

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