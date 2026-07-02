Series Episode

Brent, Burnham and Brexit

With crude oil prices continuing to fall as the Strait of Hormuz gradually reopens, Gaurav is joined by Barbara and Andrew to assess whether Europe is finally turning a corner. The euro zone inflation data raise hopes that the worst of the energy shock may be behind us, but the team warn of lingering risks from gas markets and delayed price pass-through still to come. The downside risks to growth have eased, but a subdued outlook persists amid growing doubts over the prospects of a consumer-led rebound. The discussion moves across the English Channel where, 10 years on from the Brexit referendum, the U.K. awaits the arrival of yet another prime minister.