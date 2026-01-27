Series Episode

How to talk to your dog about 30-year JGBs

Gaurav, Denise, and Stefan get together to discuss what drove Asia-Pacific in 2025 and what lies ahead in 2026. Exports surprised on the upside, with China posting a record $1.2 trillion trade surplus despite higher U.S. tariffs. Denise points to rerouting and shifting supply chains, while Gaurav argues that Chinese competitiveness does much of the work. The outlook for 2026 looks far less comfortable. Geopolitics and tariffs dominate the risks, with U.S.-China relations facing a key test ahead of the planned Trump-Xi meeting in April. Tensions closer at home are another concern, as Beijing ramps up its diplomatic feud with Japan through new export restrictions and tighter rare earth screening. This hasn’t hurt the popularity of Japan’s Prime Minister Takaichi, who has called a snap election that will likely see her party gain seats. But volatile bond markets and an oversold yen complicate the year ahead and leave Stefan fielding calls from “everyone and their dog” about JGBs.