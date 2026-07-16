Series Episode

Strait Talk with AMRO’s Dong He

Gaurav, Stefan, and Denise sit down with Dong He, Chief Economist of the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office, for a wide-ranging look at Asia's economic outlook. With the ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. on shaky ground and the Strait of Hormuz back in focus, the conversation weighs up growth, inflation and energy security across the region. Dong He also shares AMRO's take on the artificial intelligence boom, central banks' next moves and where ASEAN's integration story heads next, from trade agreements to the region's digital ambitions. Along the way, the team discovers why the humble taxi app might be the best advert for the region's cashless future.