War in Iran

GEU unpacks the broader fallout of the war in Iran. Energy prices have jumped, and a risk off sentiment prevails in markets. There is a danger that the situation could get worse. Iran has retaliated and a number of countries in the region have come under attack. Despite the worrying news, the team explains why it believes that the war will come to an end in a matter of weeks, and why the global economy will prove to be resilient. And while strikes across the region are alarming, GCC economies have sufficient depth and resilience, which means that the regional economic hit should also remain small.