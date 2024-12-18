Back to series

Moody's Talks - Focus on Finance

Moody's Talks - Focus on Finance
Series Episode
Dec 18, 2024 · 11 MIN

Why our 2025 outlook for China’s financial institutions is negative

Analysts from Moody's Ratings discuss key outlook drivers including slower economic growth, low interest rates, weak credit demand and ongoing effects of distress in the property sector. 

 

Speakers: Kelly Chen, VP-Senior Analyst, Moody’s Ratings; Frank Yuen, VP-Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Ratings

Hosts: Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Ratings; Simin Ngai, AVP-Research Writer, Moody’s Ratings

 

Related content: Financial Institutions – China: 2025 Outlook - Negative on profitability pressures and elevated asset risks

Copy link Link Copied! Share on LinkedIn