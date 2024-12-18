Why our 2025 outlook for China’s financial institutions is negative

Analysts from Moody's Ratings discuss key outlook drivers including slower economic growth, low interest rates, weak credit demand and ongoing effects of distress in the property sector.
Speakers: Kelly Chen, VP-Senior Analyst, Moody’s Ratings; Frank Yuen, VP-Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Ratings
Hosts: Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Ratings; Simin Ngai, AVP-Research Writer, Moody’s Ratings
Related content: Financial Institutions – China: 2025 Outlook - Negative on profitability pressures and elevated asset risks