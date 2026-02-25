The Future of Work Is Here: AI’s Uneven Impact

Series Episode

Artificial intelligence is reshaping how work gets done. It’s boosting productivity, displacing some jobs, and posing new credit risks for governments.

As AI spreads, the impact on economies will depend on occupational structure, tech preparedness, demographics, joblessness and wage costs – and the ability of governments to manage disruption.

Explore how AI could transform productivity growth, employment, and what policymakers are doing to navigate the transition: https://www.moodys.com/ai-insights

Host: Gabriel Agostini, Assistant Vice President, Credit Strategy and Research, Moody’s Ratings

Guests: Ana Rayes, Vice President, Senior Analyst, Moody’s Ratings; Elisa Parisi-Capone, Vice President, Senior Analyst, Moody’s Ratings

Related Research:

Artificial Intelligence – Global – AI productivity gains to hinge on demographics and occupational structures (https://www.moodys.com/research/Artificial-Intelligence-Global-AI-productivity-gains-to-hinge-on-demographics-Sector-In-Depth--PBC_1458621) 23 Feb 2026

Artificial Intelligence – Global – AI will reshape the nature of labor, with varying social risks across economies

(https://www.moodys.com/research/Artificial-Intelligence-Global-AI-will-reshape-the-nature-of-labor-Sector-In-Depth--PBC_1465911)

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