Q4 2024 insurance asset allocation – adapting to a dynamic macroeconomic and geopolitical environment

As we approach the end of 2024, insurance asset allocators face significant challenges due to evolving macroeconomic conditions, credit markets, and geopolitical uncertainties. In addition to these familiar topics, emerging risks such as climate, ESG, and cyber are increasingly appearing near the top of an insurer’s list of strategic priorities.

Divergent views on how aggressively “higher for longer” monetary policies will be unwound creates uncertainty for corporate balance sheets and associated divergence in credit risks across segments and firms.

Geopolitical risks — including policy change that may flow from the US election outcome and conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine — amplify this uncertainty. Regulatory changes, such as adjustments the NAIC is making to how it treats credit ratings and some alternative credit assets in the calculation of RBC capital, will require insurers to adapt their asset allocation strategies.

In this dynamic landscape, insurers can leverage adaptable and responsive models and analytics to enhance their asset allocation and risk management framework.

This report considers the evolving macro environment and uses an example to consider how asset-liability modeling and analysis can be used to balance yield, duration, and credit risk to optimize portfolios. By understanding the impact of different macroeconomic scenarios and emerging risks, insurers can navigate the complexities of the current market to help achieve their financial objectives.



A complex and evolving risk environment

As we approach the end of 2024, evolving macro conditions and uncertainty are impacting the way insurers review and optimize strategic asset allocations:

While tight monetary policy through 2023 helped bring inflation down to more sustainable levels, making it over the final hurdle to hit 2% targets has proven harder. The consequence for markets has been a “higher for longer” macro environment, with central banks maintaining raised policy rates through the first half of 2024.

However, with headline inflation now down around target, policymakers have begun to loosen policy through Q3 2024. Both market implied and consensus forecasts suggest further and potentially faster reductions in policy rates. Figure 1 shows a summary of consensus forecasts for the US and UK.

Consensus forecasts (Figures 1b and 1d) and market implied rates suggest bond yields have already priced in much looser monetary policy. Expectations are for significant flattening of the yield curve over the next 12 months.



Figure 1: Consensus forecasts and range (end-year 2024 to end-year 2034)



Figure 1a. US Treasury 3-month rate Figure 1b. US 10-year Treasury bond yield