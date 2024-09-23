Analyzing concentration risk in credit portfolios

Concentration risk has been a core concern for credit portfolio managers for decades. It is well-known that concentration risk can lead to significant losses during volatile economic times due to correlated credit deterioration and defaults. This implies that these assets are not only correlated with the economy but also with each other, resulting in a higher risk of concentration and losses during times of stress.

Managing the concentration risk of a credit portfolio is an essential component of a sound risk management process. One key finding from our analysis shows a capital relief of 21% when removing concentration impact. This also translates to a 21% chance of reducing the overall risk of the portfolio by managing concentration risk effectively. The quantification of concentration risk can help portfolio managers incorporate concentration impact into the risk-return profile of individual assets across various segments and design portfolio strategies aligned with the risk appetite framework.

While concentration risk is inevitable for credit portfolios, it can be managed to maximize return-risk when proactively assessed and managed.

This article discusses:

What is concentration risk?

How to quantify the impact of concentration risk?

How to utilize it for better strategic decisions?

What is Concentration Risk?

Concentration risk refers to the impact of common risk factors that can result in substantial losses to a segment of a credit portfolio. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) highlights in the Comptroller’s Handbook that excessive concentrations of credit have been key factors in banking crises and failures. The concentration for a credit portfolio arises primarily from two types of imperfect diversification: name concentration and sector concentration.

Name Concentration

Name concentration relates to imperfect diversification of idiosyncratic risk in the portfolio, either because of its small size or large exposures to specific individual obligors. For instance, material exposures to a few large names in the portfolio, such as Enron and WorldCom, led to a financial crisis for banks in the US in the early 2000s.

Segment Concentration

Segment concentration pertains to imperfect diversification across systematic components of risk, namely geography and industry factors. High concentrations in certain sectors, such as airlines and hotels, led to substantial losses during the pandemic for financial institutions with high concentrations in those sectors.

Portfolio-level risk assessment is critical to risk management and risk-return analysis as it accounts for both the stand-alone credit risk of individual assets and the correlations of those assets, providing a true enterprise-level view of credit risk. By employing a correlation framework such as Moody’s GCORR, which is an extensive inter- and intra-asset class correlation model, one can incorporate granular and reliable correlations into portfolio credit risk assessments to capture the additional risk arising from name and sector concentrations.

Basel II and Basel III also recognize the importance of correlations and concentration, stipulating that banks with different levels of concentration risk should have different levels of capital and cover concentration risk explicitly under the Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP). Once concentration risk is captured in the overall portfolio risk metrics, the next step is to understand what drives the name or segment concentration and the magnitude of the impact to manage and reduce concentration risk through portfolio strategies effectively.

How to Quantify the Impact of Concentration Risk?

When correlations are employed in portfolio credit risk assessments, the risk of an individual asset is captured through systematic risk and idiosyncratic risk:

Systematic Risk: The risk in common with other firms due to the state of the economy, which is undiversifiable.

Idiosyncratic Risk: The net of the systematic risk or firm-specific risk that is diversifiable.

Two firms with the same systematic risk will be similarly affected by a shock to the common systematic risk, while their idiosyncratic risk would always be unique to each firm. In Moody’s GCORR framework, systematic risk is defined as geography, industry, property type, or product type.

Quantifying Name Concentration

Name concentration arises when a portfolio contains large, single-name exposure where returns on individual exposures are more heavily correlated. In a portfolio where 10% of the total exposure is attributed to a single name, a significant shock to this name could affect at least 10% of the portfolio. The key to quantifying name concentration is the firm-specific or idiosyncratic risk. If the large, single name is broken up into smaller and less concentrated names with the same risk profiles and the same systematic risk exposure, they will have the same systematic risk but may not default all at once due to each name’s unique idiosyncratic shocks. This reduces the probability of large losses compared to having one large name with the same total exposure amount. If the collection of these names continues to be broken into an infinitely granular portfolio, the idiosyncratic component is eventually fully diversified. This is how name concentration is quantified: by comparing portfolio risk with full idiosyncratic risk of individual names and without idiosyncratic risk while maintaining the same level of systematic risk.

Quantifying Segment Concentration

Like name concentration, a high exposure to one sector or one geography could lead to extreme losses if there were a shock to the segment. Once the name concentration is removed, the segment concentration can be assessed and quantified. Each segment’s concentration risk can be reassessed by removing the segment (i.e., industry or geography), and the new portfolio risk is compared to the original portfolio risk without name concentration to quantify the incremental impact of each segment’s concentration risk.

Case Study

Consider three portfolios, A, B, and C, all constructed to have the same total dollar exposures. Both A and B have ten unique industries, but Portfolio B has the dollar exposure more equally distributed across the industries. Portfolio C contains 25 equally weighted industries.