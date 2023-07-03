Client spotlight: Momentum metropolitan

Client profile

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings (MMH) is a South-African based financial services group with a market capitalization of $1.47 billion. The group remains one of the largest insurers and integrated financial services company in South Africa.



Requirements

MMH required a robust risk management solution for credit portfolio management. The specific needs were:

Transitioning to a cloud-based solution to replace on-premises solution

Incorporating credit risk limit modeling capabilities

Providing a friendly interface for business users to enhance analytical capabilities



Solution

As a result, Momentum Metropolitan chose PortfolioStudio™, Moody's Analytics' cloud-based solution that combines portfolio analytics and decision enabling tools to effectively identify, measure, and manage risk. This decision was driven by the need for an agile platform, enhanced data insights, and seamless credit risk limit modeling within the tool. The intuitive interface and cloud-based infrastructure of PortfolioStudio™ also aligned perfectly with Momentum Metropolitan's objectives.



Results

Confident credit risk assessment

The ability to model credit risk limits has enabled a greater control over the limit modeling process. This enhanced functionality has boosted their confidence in managing credit risk effectively.



Enhanced visualization and reporting

The improved visualization capabilities have enabled users to conduct more in-depth analyses of risk outputs. This has contributed to an enhanced clarity of risk understanding within the organization.



Future goals

Momentum Metropolitan aims to enhance management insights through improved portfolio steering and optimization. The institution also plans on incorporating industry best practices to enhance economic capital modeling.