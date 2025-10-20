Rethinking risk management for a complex financial landscape

Every portfolio manager shares the same ambition: build and maintain an investment portfolio that strikes the perfect balance between risk and return. However, the increasingly interconnected nature of global markets makes this balance even more difficult to achieve. Even the most sophisticated investors and asset managers can sometimes miss what’s happening beneath the surface, beyond obvious emerging threats. While portfolio managers may have a good understanding of traditional risk metrics across their portfolios, they often lack a sufficiently holistic and objective view of the much wider range of risks and opportunities that impact their investments. That’s where a comprehensive portfolio view becomes invaluable.

The financial landscape is more complex than ever, with emerging risks such as cyber, geopolitical tensions, and climate risks converging with the macro environment, market volatility, and credit risk.

By capturing diverse risk factors in a unified perspective, Moody’s Portfolio View empowers asset managers to navigate complexity with more confidence. The system maps a broad range of data to portfolio holdings, granting managers access to actionable insights that help them mitigate risks, uncover opportunities, generate alpha, and make better data-driven decisions.





Leveraging Moody’s Portfolio View for data-driven decision making

Regulatory pressures, market shifts, and stakeholder demands for greater clarity and discipline require portfolio managers to take a deeper look into their investment processes and asset allocation.

Portfolio View serves as a gateway to smarter insights, offering analysis that combines powerful technology with Moody’s proven expertise in credit risk. Whether it’s identifying security-level exposure to sanctions, evaluating cyber resilience, or pinpointing market-moving events buried within financial news, Portfolio View provides the intelligence needed to stay ahead in an unpredictable world.

The solution allows portfolio managers to improve outcomes by:

Processing millions of news data points daily to uncover sentiment and anticipate market shifts, and optimize portfolio strategies

Providing a range of traditional, market-implied, and forward-looking early warning credit signals to proactively respond to market deterioration or improvement

Detecting sanctions and sanctions-by-extension, and pushing timely alerts to ensure compliance and reduce reputational risk

Evaluating cybersecurity resilience at the security level, benchmarking against industry peers, and integrating insights into investment strategies

The true power of Portfolio View lies within its holistic approach. By breaking down silos and delivering integrated insights across multiple dimensions of risk, users gain a comprehensive perspective beyond surface-level indicators, strategically positioning themselves to drive better returns and achieve sustainable long-term success.