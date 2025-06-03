ETH Zurich Quantum Hackathon

Moody’s challenge

In finance, a notable application involves using Quantum Amplitude Estimation to speed up Monte Carlo (MC) computations, commonly known as Quantum Monte Carlo (QMC). MC methods are extensively utilized to solve problems involving uncertainty, random processes, or high-dimensional integrals. Due to their versatility, MC methods are crucial in both theoretical and applied research across various disciplines. Despite their power, classical MC methods face limitations in computational efficiency, especially with high-dimensional problems. QMC offers a quadratic speedup over classical MC methods, potentially revolutionizing computational performance in financial modeling.

However, this theoretical speedup has recently been questioned. The concern is that the speedup is typically measured in terms of query complexity rather than overall computational complexity, and these are not necessarily equivalent. Querying a quantum computer involves significant overheads absent in classical computations, such as state preparation and error correction. Considering these additional operations, the actual computational advantage may be significantly reduced or even negated.

A significant bottleneck in QMC methods is state preparation, specifically the probability loading problem, which involves translating probability distributions into quantum states. This task is particularly challenging due to its poor scalability and the complexity of its computational steps. The Grover-Rudolph method, which is commonly used for this purpose, requires a series of computational steps that become increasingly complex as the precision of the state preparation improves. This preparation process is not only time-consuming but also prone to errors, often undermining QMC’s claimed advantages.

Various approaches can be found in the literature to address this problem, and the aim of our challenge was to explore how to efficiently encode probability distributions into quantum circuits. Students participating in the challenge were expected to delve into the following topics:

Understanding the complexity of loading probability distributions into quantum circuits

Why is this step important?

Which algorithms depend on this step being performed efficiently?

What happens if we cannot efficiently load probability distributions into quantum circuits? Which algorithms would lose their advantage and which applications would fail to benefit from quantum computing?

Identifying bottlenecks and overcoming challenges

What are the main obstacles to efficiently implementing probability distributions in quantum circuits?

What proposals exist in the literature to address these challenges?

Are there any fundamental limitations that make this process infeasible?

Learning encoding techniques

How can we encode a probability distribution using methods such as tensor networks (TNs) and quantum Generative Adversarial Networks (qGANs)?

Performing resource estimation