Moody’s Analytics Quantum Monte Carlo challenge at ETH Zurich Quantum Hackathon

Participants had the possibility to join early on Friday for lunch, lab tours at the ETH Hönggerberg Campus and an introductory quantum computing lecture by Dr. Philipp Kammerlander, Executive Director of the Quantum Center at ETH Zurich.

We started on Friday evening with an inspiring welcome speech by Prof. Dr. Günther Dissertori, rector of ETH Zurich, followed by the companies and challenge presentations. After that, pizzas arrived, and students formed teams and chose the challenge they wanted to work on. Participants were evenly distributed across the 3 challenges. 8 teams participated in our Moody's Analytics challenge, a total of ~32 participants.

On Saturday, we kicked off the day with a workshop explaining the challenge in detail and some useful tools such as Qiskit, Covalent or FireOpal, to the teams who chose to work in our challenge. Participants hacked from Saturday morning until Sunday lunch time.

The Moody's Analytics challenge consisted of 2 different parts:

The classical solution, Monte Carlo Simulation. Students were given a Stochastic Differential Equation that described the dynamics of a stochastic process indexed by time. They were asked to derive the probability distribution that the stochastic process followed at a certain point in time T, and to implement a simulation code to derive its expectation. The quantum solution, Monte Carlo Integration. In this second part students were given a function of the stochastic process at time T, and they were asked to use Quantum Monte Carlo Integration (QMCI) to derive the expectation of that function.



Here we introduced the current state of the art on Quantum proposal to enhance Monte Carlo methods and gave background on the Quantum Amplitude Estimation algorithm (QAE) on which QMCI methods rely. Students were required to provide 6 outputs which at a high level included:

Data uploading techniques to encode the initial probability distribution.

Implementation with Qiskit of a QMCI method.

Execution scheme for the QMCI method implemented in the previous step, considering parallelization techniques and using covalent.xyz to define the workload.

Noise analysis, considering error mitigation techniques, a noise-aware version of QAE and using Fire Opal.

Benchmarking QMCI vs classical MCI. Thinking about when this kind of methods would become practically relevant, and about resource quantification.

Pitch your quantum strategy to the CIO of a bank. Coming up with a roadmap to get quantum ready and an executive summary on why is important for financial institutions to start investing in quantum computing now.

There were also some additional advanced questions for groups to think of and each section included bibliography and hints. This challenge was designed so that students would learn about a real use case in finance and for them to understand all the steps that you need to work on when thinking about applying quantum computing in a real-world scenario.