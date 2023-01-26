Perhaps you’ve heard of quantum computing and the seemingly sci-fi nature of how it works. It’s generating interest in many industries with some exciting discoveries and applications. But with all the hype around it, it can be tough to determine what quantum computers can do today. In this article we’ll explore why quantum computing is increasingly relevant to Moody’s.

In 2019, Google claimed to have achieved quantum supremacy when they stated that their Sycamore quantum computer took roughly three minutes to perform a task that would take thousands of years for a supercomputer. This was a fantastic achievement that showed the potential of quantum computing. Even though we are in the early stages of the technology and fault-tolerant quantum computers are still far away in the future, recent work on applications suggests some industries might benefit from quantum computing even in the short term.

The finance industry will probably be one of the first to benefit from quantum computing. Finance has many use cases that require large amounts of live data and complex computational tasks like stock prediction, portfolio optimization, and derivative pricing to name a few. The methods that are used to tackle these problems take a lot of time and space in today’s classical computers. However, some of these can be adapted to quantum computing and will potentially be solved effectively even in near-term quantum devices, providing an advantage vs the classical approach.

How does Quantum Computing work?

With so many amazing possibilities in the quantum revolution, you might be wondering how quantum computing makes possible to find a more efficient solution to some problems. It’s not magic, although it does feel like. In quantum computing, the basic unit of information is the qubit or quantum bit. Whereas classical bits represent information in the form of ‘0’ or ‘1’, quantum states can be ‘0’, ‘1’ or a combination of ‘0’ and ‘1’. This special property of qubits that allows them to represent information as a mixture of both states is called superposition. Thanks to superposition, N qubits can represent 2N states simultaneously, for that a classical computer would need 2N classical bits. 300 qubits can represent more states than there are atoms in the universe, a “true quantum leap” indeed [2].