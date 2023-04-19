Playing Quantum Chess to understand Quantum Computing

We need to better understand what quantum computers are good at, and what we can use them for; they are not useful for everything. They could potentially bring benefits such as quadratic or exponential speedups, or better accuracy, but first one must identify what problems lend themselves well to quantum computation. One of the tallest hurdles of quantum computing is how abstract the concept is. It is not intuitive, nor an easy topic to cover. It requires education about what can and cannot be done.

We don’t expect children to understand Newtonian Mechanics before they figure out how fast to run to meet a ball, or how hard to throw to make a ball land where they want. On the contrary, the experience of playing with a ball can help children later understand a mathematical description of gravity and Newton’s equations of motion. Quantum theory describes phenomena that are less obvious, phenomena that are harder to witness, if you are not an experimental physicist working in a lab. Games offer an easy way to think about real world problems. Using a game to get an intuition of how quantum systems work, is an accessible way to learn the core ideas of quantum computing.

Quantum Chess at World Quantum Day

This year, Moody’s celebrated World Quantum Day (April 14th) with Quantum Realm Games. Their flagship game, Quantum Chess, enabled everyone at Moody’s to learn about quantum computing, regardless of their background. Quantum Chess brings the principles of quantum mechanics to life on the chessboard. While the game appears to work like traditional chess, players can make a few extra moves that dramatically change the strategy involved. These additional moves are grounded in quantum concepts.

The moves allow players to develop their intuition about quantum mechanics, just by playing. For example, one of the four key principles of quantum mechanics is the concept of quantum superposition. This concept suggests that the state of any particle in the universe is fundamentally unknowable, until you interact with it. (Interaction is a form of measurement, which is another of the four key principles.)

In Quantum Chess, the player can experience quantum superposition as a single piece in multiple positions on the board. When the player decides to create a quantum superposition with one of their pieces, they “split” the game into multiple universes.