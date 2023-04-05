Moody’s Analytics at Qiskit Hackathon Barcelona

The Qistit hackathon took place in Barcelona (Spain) during April 1 and 2, 2023. It was an in-person immersive competition featuring live engagement, teamwork, and mentorship by expert researchers, developers and advocates. Participants had 24 hours to work in teams to develop solutions to problems in the field of quantum computing and present them to a panel of judges. Challenges were proposed by some of the top experts from Qiskit, IBM Quantum, ICFO, Moody's Analytics and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, in partnership with Quantum Barcelona and Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona.

Participants had the opportunity to join the in-person Spring School hosted by ICFO and DigiQ as additional training before the hackathon. The program included a 2-day hands-on workshop led by researchers from ICFO and IBM Quantum aimed at introducing students and researchers to several open-source tools, and their use in cutting-edge research, followed by a 1-day symposium.

The local community Quantum Barcelona with which Moody’s Analytics actively collaborates, also provided training on Quantum Algorithms before the event in two sessions:

Introduction to Quantum Algorithms by Josep Bosch from Qilimanjaro

Introduction to quantum algorithms II by QUANTIC|BSC-CNS

There were 4 challenges: