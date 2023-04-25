Rigetti Computing¹, Moody’s Analytics², Imperial College London³

¹Marco Paini, Ernesto Palidda, David Garvin, Rebecca Malamud, Alice Boughton

²Sergio Gago, Ricardo Garcia, Eric Gaus

³Antoine Jacquier, Cristopher Salvi

Quantum computing is a transformative emerging technology with the potential to significantly improve how we solve complex computational problems. By leveraging the laws of quantum physics, quantum computers process information in a fundamentally new and more powerful way compared to classical computers. Many financial organizations are using machine learning to improve their efficiency, reduce their risk, and deliver better outcomes to their customers. Combining these new methods may further improve capabilities.

Among different classes of data, data streams are of notable importance for financial institutions, and understanding and extracting value from them can generate a significant advantage. Imperial College London researchers have focussed on this challenge and have developed algorithms for processing complex streams of data using rough path theory — a modern mathematical framework describing the effects a stream can generate when interacting with non-linear dynamical systems.

Forecasting economic recession periods is an interesting example of a machine learning problem on data streams and is vital for policymakers, financial regulators, and market participants in the face of the potential downside risks of an economic slowdown. Moody’s has developed classical machine learning algorithms to classify recessions and models to assess how national and global market data inform us of the risks of future recessions.

In this blog post, we illustrate a novel approach for addressing the problem of forecasting economic recession periods using cutting-edge quantum machine learning techniques, combining classical signature methods with a quantum data transformation. To demonstrate the computational power of the method, we simulated the quantum computer on classical hardware, separating the effects of the quantum computer’s errors from the algorithmic results.

Rigetti’s priority is achieving narrow quantum advantage (nQA), the inflection point at which quantum computers can solve a practical, operationally relevant problem with improved accuracy, speed, and/or cost, when compared with the best classical alternatives. To progress toward achieving this goal, Rigetti focuses on quantum machine learning applications, working closely with financial and academic institutions, to ensure that the problems examined are real-world problems of value and that the methods developed have a strong theoretical foundation.

The Business Problem

“What is the likelihood of a recession occurring in the United States over the next 12 months?”

This question helps policy and decision makers mitigate the negative consequences of an incoming recession. Furthermore, asset managers can use these signals for scenario analysis and to build factor portfolios.

Estimating the probability of a recession can be cast as a regression problem. For the United States, the dependent binary variable (label), namely the recession status, can be determined using the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) criteria [1] of a sustained slowdown in economic activity. A common definition of recession is two consecutive quarters of economic contraction — or ‘negative growth’ — in Gross Domestic Product (GDP); however, NBER takes a holistic view on data, inclusive of the labor market, consumer and business spending, industrial production, and incomes. The set of independent, explanatory variables (features) consists of macroeconomic and financial time series and can broadly be classified as consumer (e.g. house prices), industrial (e.g. industry price index) and macro financial (e.g. stock price, yield curve) variables. Specifications for the recession forecast model of each country may vary. Structural economic factors, data frequency, accuracy, and length of historical time series are some of the considerations within these specifications. As the NBER relies on various government statistics that are reported with lags, it cannot designate a recession until after it has started.

We focus in this work on a set of predictors or leading indicators that have historically been confirmed to signal recessions quite well for the United States economy. In this case, some of the best indicators of an impending recession are macro financial variables. Recessions are, in fact, always preceded by big declines in stock prices, as investors sniff out weakening sales and profits at large publicly traded companies. However, the converse is not necessarily true, as stock declines do not always signal the start of a recession. Therefore, it is necessary to look at financial market conditions through a broader lens. More specifically, the yield curve, a consistent and reliable recessions predictor at the 12-month forecast horizon, with the addition of alternative macroeconomic and financial market related predictors enhances recessions predictability.

Regression-based models for discrete events such as probit/logit [2] models are used by Moody’s economists and, more generally, by the wider community of economists and risk modellers, to calculate probabilities of a recession. In this work, we will therefore use the forecasts generated by these models, specifically by a probit model [3], as the reference baseline.

Establishing the Classical Baseline

Probit models are a type of regression where the dependent variable can take only two values (e.g. 0 or 1). The purpose of the model is to estimate the probability that an observation with particular characteristics will fall into one of the two categories. The inverse standard Normal distribution of the probability is modelled as a linear combination of the predictors [2]. The use of the probit model presents two main drawbacks: (1) because the probit model is designed to predict recessions at a given forecast horizon, the model may miss recessions that exhibit unusual lead times, and (2) as with any regression framework, the probit model may be subject to the statistical problem of overfitting.

The following data, which Moody’s uses for production level cases and predictions, was used for the recession forecasting problem:

A binary variable indicating for each month from 06/1978 to 01/2023 whether the US economy is in recession and a 12m-forward-looking recession label , equal to 1 if in the next 12 months there is a recession and 0 otherwise.

, equal to 1 if in the next 12 months there is a recession and 0 otherwise. A set of 8 economic variables that are deemed to be relevant indicators/predictors of a future recession. These are transformations such as moving average, moving standard deviation and/or the difference between two time series of well-known and publicly available economic indicators such as: the US yield curve, the CPI, US employment numbers…

Moody’s economists team aims to answer the following question: ‘what is the probability of a recession in the next 12 months?’. At any date t, the estimated probability of a recession occurring in the next 12 months is given by the estimated probability calculated using the probit model. The parameters of the probit model used at date t are obtained through maximum likelihood estimation using the data available between 06/1978 and time t. Because the target variable used to estimate the probit model is the 12m-forward-looking recession label, the data available goes up to 12 months before t.

The ability of the model to forecast the probability of a recession in the future was evaluated through a backtesting exercise over a ten-year period, which includes two recession events. For every (monthly) date t between 01/2000 and 01/2010, the probit model provided the estimated probability of a recession in the following 12 months.

The performance of the model is measured using the separation indicator, which is defined as the proportion of months over the backtesting period when the estimated probability of recession is less than 1/3 when the forward looking recession label is 0, and when the estimated probability of recession is greater than 2/3 when the forward looking recession label is equal to 1.

Let us note that this backtesting exercise remains in a way of theoretical nature, as it neglects a number of practical factors. The appropriate dataset for an out-of-sample test like this would be to use the real-time data series produced by the federal reserve of Richmond [4], as sometimes time series get revised over time. In particular, CPI and Employment get heavily revised and would be impacted. Also, the exercise ignores any publishing/release delay of economic indicators (for example, CPI corresponding to month t is only available the following month).