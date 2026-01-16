Figure 2: Evolution of the Basel framework: are we back to where we started?

The result of this retreat from IRB is that bank risk management and capital allocation has the potential to be ambiguous once again. Internal models have been criticized for allowing banks to underestimate the riskiness of their portfolios and how much capital they must keep in reserve. However, the standardized approach means that it is not possible to make a meaningful risk assessment of certain assets. For example, Basel IV encourages a risk rating of 100% of unrated corporates, irrespective of a company’s true risk quality. This makes it harder to get a proper overview of the bank’s actual overall risk or to provide a reasonable basis for constraining the internal models.

The economics of low-risk lending are especially distorted, such as the risk weighting of mortgages, which is increased by a factor of five under the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR3, the EU’s guidelines for implementing the Basel IV rules) compared to Basel III. The combined effect of the output floor and risk-insensitive standardized approaches will tend to have its greatest impact on low-risk portfolios, particularly low-risk mortgages and creditworthy unrated corporates.

Although this will have an impact on most credit institutions’ real estate financing in the EU, those most impacted are institutions in the Nordic countries, the Netherlands and Germany, i.e., countries that enjoy high rates of employment, good incomes, strong social safety nets, solid government ﬁnances and robust legal systems affording a high degree of protection to creditors. In these northern European countries, if you lose your job you receive far-reaching social support that will enable you to avoid default. In the USA, by contrast, a homeowner who loses their job and defaults soon loses the property. But under Basel IV both are treated the same way.

The impact on corporates, too, is most acute in Europe, where there is a greater tendency for companies to seek finance through banks, for which a rating is often not required, rather than in capital markets, where it is. The aim of the BCBS policymakers appears to have been to diversify the corporate lending market. But this is more problematic for SMEs, which will be less able or willing to approach the bond market like the large corporates. SMEs tend to rely on banks, which are easier to deal with should they run into temporary financial difficulties than is the case with bond investors.

That said, the most affected category of borrowers is likely to be large corporates that lack an external credit rating. Under Basel III they typically receive favorable treatment from A-IRB models but will face a 100% risk weighting under Basel IV, which is worse than both rated large corporates and non-rated SMEs in IRB models.



How to respond: measure, manage, monitor

The impact of Basel IV on a bank varies depending on its portfolio, its location, its current internal risk methodologies etc. Basel IV has not succeeded in levelling the playing field, and in many respects has made it more lop-sided. The impact of Basel IV on credit portfolio management will be much greater than initially anticipated. If banks do nothing to mitigate the impact of the new rules, they will need to hold billions in additional capital. Taken overall, the hit on the banking sector’s return on equity was initially estimated at 0.6% (dropping from 8% to 7.4%) with specialized and universal banks hit hardest of all.

Measuring risks according to the new models is complex. Medium-sized institutions that have already invested in IRB are burdened by the need to start afresh with new rules. However, if they feel that it makes sense to differentiate between risk weighted assets at a greater level of granularity than is required by the regulator, they should do so. In fact, institutions that have developed their own models regardless of the requirements to hold regulatory capital to give a truly internal view may be less impacted by the Basel IV changes: the internal models provide the measurement tools needed to take decisions on portfolio management and lending that align business and regulatory needs.



Monitoring systemic risks in the current economic environment

Measure, monitor and manage is critical in times of economic downturn. In September 2022 the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) identified three severe systemic risks:

First, the deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook combined with the tightening of financing conditions implies a renewed rise in balance sheet stress for non-financial corporations (NFCs) and households, especially in sectors and Member States that are most affected by rapidly increasing energy prices. These developments weigh on the debt-servicing capacity of NFCs and households.

Second, risks to financial stability stemming from a sharp fall in asset prices remain severe. This has the potential to trigger large mark-to-market losses, which, in turn, may amplify market volatility and cause liquidity strains. In addition, the increase in the level and volatility of energy and commodity prices has generated large margin calls for participants in these markets. This has created liquidity strains for some participants.

Third, the deterioration in macroeconomic prospects weighs on asset quality and the profitability outlook of credit institutions. While the European banking sector is well capitalized, a pronounced deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook would imply a renewed increase in credit risk at a time when some credit institutions are still in the process of working out COVID-19 pandemic-related asset quality problems. Credit institutions’ resilience is also affected by structural factors, including overcapacity, competition from new financial service providers, and exposure to cyber and climate risks.

To these we can add other systemic risk vulnerabilities including large defaults by non-banking financial institutions (these rose significantly in 2021, notably with the collapse of Archegos Capital Management), the commercial real estate (CRE) bubble and leveraged finance classes.



Questions as to usability of Basel buffers

The CRR3 framework makes measuring and monitoring risks far more complicated. Institutions are trying to simplify the process. Full disclosure of the cost of capital implies optimizing the number and size of capital buffers. One of the main conclusions of the BIS Buffer Usability report of October 2022 was that banks close to or below their regulatory capital thresholds have lower growth than their better capitalized peers. Moreover, there is a positive relationship between capital surplus and lending. Banks lent prudently during the pandemic. The requirement for an increase is questioned by the industry. Many institutions (especially UK banks) believe that this is not the time to bring in a higher countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) buffer, to support lending growth.

There is an overall market trend calling for the abolition of additional Tier 1 capital instruments (AT1s) to improve buffer usability. The ESRB pointed out as early as December 2021 that the AT1 component of Tier 1 was not able to absorb losses due to a threshold for conversion or write-off of the nominal “probably too low” at 5.125% of assets weighted under the CRR Regulation.

In July 2022, Victoria Saporta, Director of Prudential Policy at the Bank of England, said that contingent convertible bond (CoCo) debt had hampered banks’ use of capital buffers during the COVID-19 crisis. Like the ESRB, she considers that banks were forced to restrict their overall distribution of dividends, AT1 coupons and variable remuneration up to the maximum distributable amount (MDA) because of non-compliance with the combined buffer requirement. AT1 coupons represent only a limited proportion of the MDA that a profitable bank remains authorized to distribute. The solvency thresholds for triggering loss absorption by AT1 (5.125% and/or 7%) are excessively low. In practice, the relevant threshold should be the “point of non-viability” (now determined by supervisors outside any quantitative threshold) below which they trigger the absorption of losses.

Basel IV will entail a capital allocation distortion and more difficulty in reconciling Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 capital. There is a greater role for Pillar 2 capital to play in this transition towards driving the business while maintaining risk appetite (which is not the case today – we rely on the prudence of regulatory stress tests to ensure banks are well capitalized).

On October 7, 2022, the EBA issued a detailed report about MREL (minimal requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities) and TLAC (total loss absorbing capacity) instruments. It acknowledges that overall, the recommendations have been well implemented. However, it identified the need for a few new notable provisions to be recommended and for some others to be avoided: “Make-whole” clauses are prohibited; clean up calls are allowed, along with substitution and variation clauses (for which prior approval is needed in certain circumstances); MREL calculation should converge with TLAC; there are measures to prevent CET1 instruments from contributing to both capital buffers and MREL and mandatory subordination for liabilities eligible for MREL.



Managing buffers through the downturn

Although capital buffers are designed for economic downturns, there are several internal and external reasons why a bank might be reluctant to accept a decline in capital ratios.

Market factors undermining the usability of capital buffers include higher funding costs and rating downgrades.

Banks’ funding costs could increase, or the availability of funding could become restricted once capital ratios start to decline (owing to the increase in perceived default risk). This effect may be exacerbated by the potential stigma when a breach of the combined buffer requirements (CBR) becomes public knowledge. It could also be further aggravated if the decline in capital ratios is associated with an expansion in lending, as in times of crisis, the latter may be associated with excessive risk-taking.

Banks’ capital positions are a principal factor in their credit rating, which affects banks’ access to and cost of funding and their broader reputation. As for the funding cost factor, rating downgrades may occur either because of the negative signal associated with a breach of the CBR or because of the decline in capital ratios (and the increase in default risk) more generally. Regulatory and prudential factors that inhibit banks from dipping into their capital buffers include distribution restrictions, the existence of other requirements and uncertainty about the authorities’ follow-up actions.

Banks would face automatic restrictions on distributions when operating below the CBR. These restrictions on dividend, bonus and AT1 coupon payments would have negative effects on investors and bank executives. To maintain a strong relationship with investors and avoid triggering the market factors outlined above, banks may prefer to deleverage rather than face automatic restrictions. Concerns about distribution restrictions may be particularly relevant for certain instruments, such as AT1 bonds, since market intelligence suggests that a cancellation of a coupon payment could be seen as a particularly adverse signal – even if coupon payments are contractually set to be discretionary.

Other regulatory and prudential requirements – such as the leverage ratio or the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities – may reduce the usability of the CBR if they become more binding than the risk-based requirement. The use of buffers may also be curtailed if banks wish to maintain a sufficient margin above the regulatory minimum requirement within the risk-based framework (i.e., the sum of Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 minimum requirements).

Banks might want to avoid the increased supervisory scrutiny associated with a breach of the CBR. The closer the bank comes to the minimum requirement the more concerns regarding its viability rise. In addition, banks may face uncertainty with respect to the time they would have to restore their capital buffers after the initial breach of the CBR, unless this is clearly communicated by the supervisor. Finally, banks may be concerned about the speed of capital buffer increases once the crisis is over, and conditions return to normal. Such concerns may be more relevant at times when profitability is low or access to capital markets is constrained.

There may also be internal reasons behind the reluctance to breach CBR. The European capital framework has been embedded within capital management processes and policies for years, increasing board’s approval for bank’s risk appetite. This may not easily lead to the use of a buffer in a stress scenario given that capital ratios are a primary indicator of a bank’s strength from the board’s perspective. There needs to be sufficient incentive for a board to get comfortable with their use against the potential costs of such usage.

The current framework makes the use of capital buffers in case of stress difficult. Will a bank be able to recapitalize in time without putting its viability at risk? How are operations impacted and how long can a bank operate below minimum capital requirements?

Improvements in stress testing and capital planning are one way in which banks can cope with the stigma of breaching CBR. Having a better and more centralized stress testing and planning framework helps to anticipate future capital requirements and the projected behaviors of the buffers. By performing simpler stress tests more frequently they can better assess capital and CBR levels in a range of economic outcomes including severe (but plausible) economic downturns. Stress testing should measure the distribution of shocks to various segments, rather than looking at just one point of the distribution, allowing for cross-checking on the top-down prudential.



Credit portfolio management as guardian of the balance sheet

Banks with significant RWA impacts and concentrated business models will need to optimize their business and balance sheets. Where low risk, low return business is hit by risk weighting floors, they will need to identify where it is possible to increase profitability by adjusting prices. Where this is not possible, and the cost of meeting regulatory risks makes the business unprofitable, banks will look to move low-grade assets and risks off the balance sheet, thereby reducing the amount of regulatory capital they need to hold to cover the risks.

This makes it difficult for banks to meet their regulatory obligations while servicing the needs of the economy, such as the provision of mortgages to first-time buyers.

Credit portfolio management (CPM) must have an efficient use and deployment of capital (asset allocation/rebalancing). As it stands now, the new Basel CRR3 rules will trigger concerns around strategies such as increasing risky behaviors to generate EVA, promoting shadow banking and imposing constraints in credit availability.

CPM is fundamental in supporting the way the business is run and its importance as a “guardian” is only going to increase.

Credit portfolio managers will be the “first line of defense” and will have to seek the right levels of transactions approval – all in line with the risk appetite and policy of the bank, all the while optimizing their portfolio.