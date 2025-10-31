BCBS issues amendment on hedging of counterparty credit risk exposures

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) recently issued the Technical Amendment D600, which introduces changes to the methodology for calculating capital requirements for derivative exposures hedged with fixed or capped credit protection. Effective November 01, 2028, this amendment applies to derivative exposures subject to the Standardized Approach for Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR) and the Internal Models Method (IMM).

This update follows a November 2024 consultation that sought to clarify how these specific hedging instruments should be recognized when calculating Counterparty Credit Risk (CCR) capital requirements, ensuring the framework accurately reflects the residual risk inherent in these hedging instruments. The revisions serve to enhance consistency and improve risk alignment within the capital framework.

Key revisions and calculation mechanics

The technical amendment will apply to the use of fixed or capped protection through guarantees and credit derivatives to hedge the CCR arising from a derivative exposure. It is not intended to apply to securities financing transactions (SFTs) under the internal models method, or to securitization exposures. The amendment directly addresses the calculation of Exposure at Default (EAD) and replaces the previous substitution approach with a new mechanism aimed at aligning capital treatment with the level of risk mitigation achieved. Under the revised paragraph CRE51.18 of the Basel Framework, the following key changes apply:

Elimination of substitution: The prior method for recognizing fixed or capped protection, which often allowed the risk of the original counterparty to be fully substituted by that of the protection provider, is eliminated.

Introduction of cash collateral equivalence: The primary technical revision is the requirement that the adjusted protection amount be treated as if it were a fixed amount of cash collateral within the netting set. This equivalence must be integrated into the EAD formula to determine the unprotected portion. This ensures that the calculation inherently reflects the potential for the future exposure to exceed the fixed cap.

Mandatory haircuts: The revision requires the application of currency and maturity mismatch haircuts to the adjusted protection amount where applicable and and specifies the level at which these haircuts should be applied. This ensures that only the appropriately risk-adjusted protection amount is recognized in the calculation.

Dual EAD calculation: The rule requires the EAD calculation for the hedged derivative exposure to be explicitly calculated twice: once to determine the Full EAD (without the hedge), and a second time (treating the hedge as collateral) to determine the Unprotected Portion. The protected portion is the calculated difference between these two figures.

The EAD used for the Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA) risk capital charge remains unaffected by this technical amendment. For the basic approach for CVA, banks should use the EAD produced by the SA-CCR or the IMM without considering the guarantee or derivative hedging the CCR.

Implications for banks

The technical obligations resulting from the update to paragraph CRE51.18 affect institutional systems, data processes, and strategic oversight. Institutions with derivatives and counterparty exposures must update internal systems and models to integrate the new cash collateral-equivalent EAD formula, including specific adjustments for capped proportionate protection. Furthermore, reporting systems must be capable of generating and reconciling both the final risk-weighted EAD and the original EAD (pre-TA) required for CVA risk capital calculation. Institutions must also monitor national regulatory guidance and review the impact of the revised methodology on capital efficiency and hedging strategies, as supervisors will monitor market practices to ensure adherence to the rule's risk-reduction objective. Thus, institutions must prioritize system readiness, data integrity, and model calibration to ensure compliance with the revised capital framework by the effective date.

