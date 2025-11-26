EBA advises EC on harmonized rules for AML compliance

The transition to the new European Union (EU) Anti-Money Laundering (AML) framework has reached a critical technical stage. The European Banking Authority (EBA) recently submitted its comprehensive advice to the European Commission (EC) regarding the regulatory and implementing technical standards (RTS/ITS) required for the new Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) framework. This signals that transition to the new framework is moving from legislative planning to technical preparation, providing a detailed technical foundation for the future operations of AMLA. For banks, this signals the imminent need to align policies with the unified EU standards.

Focus of the technical advice

The EBA advice indicates the substance of RTS and ITS that AMLA will adopt. This technical groundwork is essential for the effectiveness of the Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR), which is designed to replace previous directives with a single, directly applicable rulebook. This move from minimum harmonization (directives) to the AMLR’s direct application is a fundamental change for financial institutions. The advice covers the following most complex and critical aspects of AML compliance, among others:

Harmonizing customer due diligence and beneficial ownership: The EBA recommends harmonized standards for Customer Due Diligence (CDD), suggesting clear, common criteria for how firms identify, verify, and monitor customers across all member states. The advice addresses simplified and enhanced customer due diligence as well as beneficial ownership requirements. Recognizing the challenges in applying new CDD standards to all clients by the mid-2027 deadline, the EBA suggests firms should prioritize the review of high-risk business relationships while it proposes transitional period of five years for non-high-risk business relationships.

Establishing supervisory methodology: The advice also provides common procedures and methodologies for the AML/CFT Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). This dictates the criteria by which AMLA will assess a firm's risk management framework. Firms will no longer be assessed solely on national expectations but against a shared EU standard.

Standardizing data and reporting requirements: To enable effective centralized supervision, the EBA advice addresses the technical requirements for data collection and sharing. This includes common reporting formats and setting the standards that AMLA will rely on to collect, analyze, and share large volumes of supervisory and transaction data with national competent authorities and Financial Intelligence Units.

Critical timelines of AML regime

The technical advice reinforces the fixed timeline for the new framework’s implementation:

Institutional handover: AMLA is expected to take over AML/CFT responsibilities from the EBA on December 31, 2025, and is expected to be fully established by early 2026.

Rule application: The new AMLD6 and AMLR rules will then apply directly starting on July 10, 2027.

Direct enforcement: Most notably, by 2028, AMLA will begin direct supervision of selected large, high-risk financial and non-financial entities operating across borders.

A consultation is already underway on the technical standards for know-your-customer processes while several other consultations are scheduled between now and the final July 2027 deadline.

Strategic implications for banks

The EBA's technical submission is a call for immediate action. Banks could view the period leading up to 2027 as a strict implementation window.

Prepare for unified compliance: Banks need to prepare for unified compliance instead of relying on different compliance policies for different countries within the EU. The new rules also emphasize data integrity and consistent reporting. This entails auditing existing Customer Due Diligence, transaction monitoring, and risk assessment systems to ensure they align with the expected harmonized standards.

Accelerate Readiness for Direct Scrutiny: Entities categorized as high-risk or having significant cross-border operations must prepare for the possibility of direct scrutiny from AMLA starting in 2028. This means accelerating readiness for the stringent, standardized supervisory evaluations that AMLA will apply.

Thus, banks must audit their technology and data systems and start investing resources now to implement the unified standards that will define the future of financial compliance in the European Union.

