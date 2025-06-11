EU authorities continue to drive integrated financial data reporting

The European regulatory landscape for financial institutions is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency, streamlining reporting, and fostering greater data consistency. This pervasive shift, spearheaded by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB), presents both challenges and strategic opportunities for banks to refine their compliance approaches. Among the forefront of these changes are the EBA's ambitious Pillar 3 Data Hub (P3DH), the updated EBA Reporting Framework Version 4.1, and the continuous advancements within the ECB's Banks' Integrated Reporting Dictionary (BIRD) project.

Centralizing disclosures via pillar 3 data hub

The EBA recently unveiled its onboarding plan for the Pillar 3 Data Hub (P3DH), a pivotal move to centralize banks' prudential disclosures across the European Economic Area. This initiative is also a key component of the broader European Single Access Point (ESAP), designed to consolidate public financial and sustainability information. The onboarding plan provides essential procedural steps and technical specifications for banks to begin submitting their Pillar 3 data. Quantitative data will primarily be submitted in XBRL-CSV format, complemented by data-extractable PDFs for qualitative information. The onboarding will be phased, with institutions grouped based on size, complexity, disclosure level, and prior participation in the P3DH pilot exercise. A test phase (User Acceptance Test) will be conducted with 50 institutions from the first two groups in October and November 2025. All institutions are expected to be onboarded by the end of November 2025 and the P3DH information will be available to the public from December 2025. EBA also published an initial set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to help during the first implementation and data submission process.

Adapting to new standards in EBA reporting framework version 4.1

Coinciding with the P3DH development, the EBA also published the final technical package for version 4.1 of its reporting framework. This update provides the standardized specifications essential for banks to meet their evolving reporting obligations, reflecting a broader regulatory push toward more granular and consistent data. The package includes updated validation rules, XBRL taxonomies, and advancements in the Data Point Model (DPM) 2.0. The technical package for version 4.1 continues the transition to DPM 2.0 and includes a version of the data dictionary contents in both the DPM 1.0 and the new format DPM 2.0.

Version 4.1 of the reporting framework:

Incorporates the Pillar 3 templates required for submission to the new P3DH.

Integrates reporting obligations stemming from the Markets in Crypto-assets Regulation (MiCAR), addressing the growing regulatory focus on digital assets.

Includes reporting mandates from the Instant Payment Regulation, standardizing data collection for this critical payment method.

Provides additional validation rules for the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ad-hoc data collection module, underscoring the EBA's commitment to sustainability considerations in financial reporting.

This updated framework will generally apply as of the second half of 2025, with Instant Payments reporting specifically expected to apply from April 2026. For banks, this necessitates a continuous effort to adapt internal systems and processes to align with the refined data models and expanded scope of reporting.

Streamlining reporting supported by ECB's BIRD project

Complementing these EBA initiatives, the European Central Bank (ECB) continues to advance its Banks' Integrated Reporting Dictionary (BIRD) project. While voluntary, BIRD serves as the foundational data dictionary and model for the upcoming mandatory Integrated Reporting Framework (IReF), set to go live in 2027. The project aims to modernize and harmonize regulatory reporting and has progressed significantly:

Ongoing Updates: BIRD 6.5, released in May 2025, brought updates for Asset Encumbrance reporting, building on prior refinements from versions like BIRD 6.4 and Transformation Rules 1.1 (FINREP).

Metadata Manual: A new BIRD Metadata Manual, released in January 2025, assists banks in integrating BIRD metadata effectively.

API Developments: New BIRD APIs, released in the past year, signal a move towards more automated data flow.

Work is ongoing to ensure BIRD's seamless alignment with IReF. The IReF regulation is anticipated to be adopted in January 2026, directly followed by the first IReF reporting in January 2027. Banks that proactively engage with the BIRD guidelines are expected to be better prepared for the upcoming mandatory IReF requirements, leveraging standardized definitions and transformation rules to enhance efficiency

Navigating the evolving regulatory landscape

The convergence of these regulatory developments from the EBA and ECB paints a clear picture: the future of financial reporting will be characterized by greater integration, standardization, and granularity. For financial institutions, this dynamic environment necessitates robust capabilities to manage data, interpret new requirements, and ensure timely, accurate submissions. Proactive investment in comprehensive data management and reporting frameworks will be paramount, enabling banks to transform these complex compliance mandates into opportunities for operational efficiency, improved data quality, and enhanced strategic decision-making.

