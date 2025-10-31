EU authorities set out regulatory priorities for 2026

The Euro area financial sector is bracing for a significant year of transformation, driven by a comprehensive regulatory agenda set out by the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) and the European Commission (EC). The 2026 priorities signal a clear focus on the prudential framework while enhancing digital operational resilience and technological innovation. This strategic agenda requires Euro area institutions to move toward a closer integration of foundational prudential standards and enhanced digital operational resilience, a shift that fundamentally shapes the future compliance and operating models.

Prudential and digital oversight mandates

The European Banking Authority (EBA), one of the three financial supervisory authorities, is tasked with a vast body of work comprising 269 deliverables (of which 143 have legal or self-imposed deadlines) in 2026. In the coming year, the anti-money laundering (AML) supervision responsibilities of the EBA are being transferred to the newly established Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA), with the 2026 agenda is defined by a strategic drive toward efficiency and new digital mandates:

Implementation of EU Banking Package: The implementation of the revised Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR3) and Directive (CRD6) is a central priority, with EBA planning to finalize technical standards and guidelines related to credit risk Internal Ratings Based (IRB) approach parameter estimation. Also on the agenda are the finalization of key regulatory and implementing standards for operational risk capital requirements and FRTB, along with finalizing the reporting and disclosure standards (Pillar 3) related to the Output Floor (by end-2026).

Single Rulebook mandates: This work entails prioritizing Level 2 and Level 3 regulatory mandates and explicitly aiming to increase proportionality in the review of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) Guidelines, which are due for completion in 2026.

Reporting overhaul: Moving beyond its own framework, the EBA will work with national authorities to identify and eliminate redundant reporting, targeting a 25% reduction in reporting costs. This work will culminate in the development of a common data dictionary, which will underpin an integrated reporting framework for the banking sector.

Enhanced risk management: The EBA will continue preparation for the 2027 EU-wide stress test, improving the methodology with enhanced data quality and the integration of climate risk. It will also assess the impact of rising geopolitical and trade risks.

Digital oversight and market stability: The EBA is assuming crucial, direct oversight roles under landmark EU regulations, including the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) for critical third-party ICT service providers (CTPPs) and the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation for crypto-asset issuers. Furthermore, to enhance market stability, the EBA will establish a central validation function for Initial Margin models under EMIR, planning to publicly launch its first ISDA SIMM model validation in Q1 2026. EBA also expects to develop regulatory standards (RTS) and a guideline for the authorization process of Initial Margin model by competent authorities.

Operational resilience and other cross-sectoral initiatives

The three ESAs (EBA, EIOPA, and ESMA) plan to undertake joint work in 2026 to ensure the effective Oversight Framework for critical third-party ICT providers under the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA). Post the designation of critical third-party providers by end-2025, the ESAs will conduct risk assessments, in 2026, to outline individual annual oversight plans for each critical third-party provider, which may result in recommendations and follow-ups. In addition, the ESAs aim to:

develop, by January 2026, the guidelines on high-level principles to foster consistency in throughout the financial sector, as mandated under CRD6.

start work on the mandates stemming from EC’s legislative proposal on review of the securitization regulation, subject to the general approach taken by the European Council and Parliament.

draft implementing technical standards, if necessary, for mappings for newly registered External Credit Assessment Institutions, or ECAIs, and for monitoring of existing mappings.

support ESMA’s efforts in the implementation of the European Single Access Point and discuss any issues linked to implementation of phase 1, with an eye also to the following phases 2 and 3.

Facilitating innovation and technology supervision

Beyond regulation, the EC is focusing on driving innovation and technological sovereignty, primarily through a series of interconnected legislative acts expected to be proposed in 2026:

The Cloud and AI Development Act (Q1 2026 proposal): Focused on strengthening European leadership in cloud computing and artificial intelligence by establishing an interoperable digital infrastructure and a robust regulatory framework for high-performance computing resources.

The European Innovation Act (Q1 2026 proposal): Designed to simplify the regulatory environment for startups and scale-ups and improve their access to finance, thus encouraging faster innovation across the single market.

The Quantum Act (Q2 2026 proposal): Unifying investment and effort to create a European quantum ecosystem for technologies like quantum computing, sensing, and communication. This builds on the EC's earlier released Quantum Strategy, which includes launch of a pilot facility for the European Quantum Internet and setting up of quantum design facility and six quantum chips pilot lines to transform prototypes into product.

The convergence of prudential and digital strategy

The year 2026 is expected to solidify technology's role not just as an enabler, but as the central force shaping the Euro area financial landscape. While the EBA pushes to finalize the Basel 3 framework through the Banking Package, its concurrent direct oversight roles under DORA and MiCA fundamentally embed digital resilience into the core prudential requirements. Concurrently, the European Commission's focus on foundational technologies—as seen in the proposed Cloud and AI Development Act and the Quantum Act—signals that the competitive future of EU finance hinges on technological sovereignty and market innovation. For institutions, success in 2026 means moving beyond mere compliance to strategically integrate robust digital architecture with foundational capital management, recognizing that the future of finance is inherently tech-driven and regulated by design.

