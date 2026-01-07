Empowering Asset Managers with unmatched modeling expertise and coverage

Moody’s modeling team is dedicated to providing asset managers with the advanced modeling capabilities necessary to navigate the complexities of structured finance and private credit. With a global team of 60+ modelers, Moody’s delivers proprietary insights that empower clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and optimize funding and compliance modeling with precision and speed.

Comprehensive coverage across asset classes

Moody’s covers a broad spectrum of asset classes, ensuring that clients have access to the data they need for effective decision-making. Our modeling capabilities include:

Traditional structured finance: In-depth expertise in Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO), including BSL CLO and Middle Market CLO, Residential Mortgage-Backed Security (RMBS), including Agency, Non-Agency, Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS), including Conduit and Single-Asset Single-Borrower (SASB), and Asset-Backed Security (ABS), including Auto loans and leases, Credit Cards, Dealer Floor Plans, Equipment finance, Student and other consumer loans etc.

In-depth expertise in Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO), including BSL CLO and Middle Market CLO, Residential Mortgage-Backed Security (RMBS), including Agency, Non-Agency, Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS), including Conduit and Single-Asset Single-Borrower (SASB), and Asset-Backed Security (ABS), including Auto loans and leases, Credit Cards, Dealer Floor Plans, Equipment finance, Student and other consumer loans etc. Esoteric ABS: We offer advanced modeling for unique Esoteric ABS asset classes, including timeshares, structured settlements, solar loans (such as Property Assessed Clean Energy, or PACE), large-ticket equipment financing, containers, whole businesses, cell towers, and many more.

We offer advanced modeling for unique Esoteric ABS asset classes, including timeshares, structured settlements, solar loans (such as Property Assessed Clean Energy, or PACE), large-ticket equipment financing, containers, whole businesses, cell towers, and many more. Private credit: Our advanced engine delivers precise, compliance-ready, and cashflow-driven models for the full spectrum of private credit transactions. We support complex deal types, including Asset Backed Finance (ABF), Facility models, ABS Fund, fund finance, direct lending, synthetic transactions, risk transfer transactions, and many more

We cover all collateral classes, such as:

Residential and commercial mortgages

Consumer and corporate loans

Income-driven assets

Equipment financing

Private reverse mortgages

Aircraft and aviation assets

Data centers

Home improvement loans

Whether it’s multi-currency funds, structured facilities, or bespoke fund finance solutions, our modeling capabilities ensure accuracy, transparency, and scalability for both direct and indirect lenders.

Our global presence extends across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and Japan, enabling us to support a diverse range of clients worldwide and manage complex deal structures seamlessly around the clock. The modeling team serves as an extension of our clients’ expanding analytical workflows, offering a wide range of services, including indenture and report-based structuring, analytics, and modeling support. Our expertise spans from primary deal structuring and ongoing triage to reverse engineering, continuous model maintenance on refinancings and resets, as well as portfolio monitoring and advanced analytics. Central to our capabilities is Moody’s cash flow engine, which enables the structuring of hypothetical credit-based risk scenarios, providing clients with powerful tools to assess potential risks and optimize portfolio performance.

High volume and scalable capacity

With the ability to model 250–400+ new transactions per month, the Moody’s modeling team adapts to market conditions and client demand. Supported by subject matter experts in compliance and cash flow modeling, our modeling team makes sure that our clients receive timely and precise insights.

Fast and predictable turnaround times

Moody’s dedicated modeling team is committed to delivering swift and reliable turnaround for model requests, providing clients with essential insights precisely when they need them. New standard modeling requests are delivered within 1-2 business days, while non-traditional esoteric deal structures are modeled within 2-5business days on average. By harnessing streamlined processes and leveraging automation and real-time data sourcing from hundreds of sources, we are allowing asset managers, banks, issuers, and counterparties to make informed decisions without unnecessary delays.

Deep private credit modeling expertise

Moody’s excels in providing comprehensive modeling solutions for complex private credit structures. Our expertise encompasses a wide range of financial products, enabling clients to navigate the intricacies of private credit with confidence. With our timely insights, asset managers, banks, and counterparties can capitalize on investment opportunities and refine their strategies effectively.

Coverage metrics transparency

We are committed to transparency in our modeling capabilities. Our team monitors and publishes transaction data based on verifiable documents and authoritative sources for deal modeling. This includes reporting on model coverage percentages, data access rates, and model updating status across multiple asset classes. For example, the Global CLO Library shows 97% model coverage, 91% data access, and 85% model update.

Automation & real-time data integration

Our advanced automation capabilities include an end-to-end data pipeline from monthly performance data sourcing, extraction, to model updating data that is refreshed, calculated, and integrated within hours, with key datapoints integrated in minutes, allowing for near real-time insights that enhance decision-making. Discover how Moody’s modeling capabilities can enhance your asset management strategies and drive better investment outcomes. With our expertise, coverage, and commitment to efficiency, asset managers can confidently navigate the complexities of today's financial landscape.