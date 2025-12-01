Entegra LLC, an innovator in Trading as a Service (TaaS), announced last week that it will integrate Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE: MCO) cash flow analytics into its TaaS platform.

The collaboration combines Moody’s deep structured finance capabilities with Entegra’s technology-driven market-making framework to bring greater visibility, transparency, and efficiency to trading. By embedding Moody’s cash flow analytics into Entegra’s TaaS architecture, this initiative enhances market-making precision through richer, real-time insight into bond valuations.

“Our collaboration with Moody’s extends Entegra’s mission to turn data into daily visible markets in SP—something that has never been done before,” said Daniel Ezra, CEO of Entegra LLC. “By pairing Moody’s analytics with Entegra’s market-making framework, we’re helping improve liquidity, transparency, and outcomes for all market participants.”

This collaboration with Moody’s aligns with Entegra’s broader mission of uniting data, technology, and market expertise to restore trading as a growth engine for the industry.