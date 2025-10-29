Setting the standard in risk management

The Chartis RiskTech100 is widely recognized as the industry’s most comprehensive and independent ranking of risk technology providers. The 2026 edition evaluated vendors across a rigorous set of criteria, including product functionality, technology innovation, customer satisfaction, market presence, and strategic vision. This award is not just a ranking—it serves as a strategic benchmark for buyers, investors, and analysts to identify the most influential players in risk and compliance technology. Vendors are assessed across six dimensions: functionality, core technology, strategy, customer satisfaction, market presence, and innovation.

For Moody’s, being ranked #1 for the fourth consecutive year—and winning 12 individual category awards—validates our leadership in delivering trusted data, advanced analytics, and integrated solutions that help clients navigate complex regulatory and financial environments. As Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis, noted, “Moody’s blend of data, analytics and software platforms continues across a broad range of risk categories, and it has been able to leverage its strength in analytics areas including credit, securitization, insurance, client and entity analytics, regulatory reporting, commercial real estate, lending operations and ALM".





Why this matters for asset managers

Asset managers face unprecedented challenges: market volatility, regulatory change, and the need for real-time, data-driven decision-making. Moody’s recognition in the Asset Management categories, particularly for CLO and Credit Portfolio Management, demonstrates its leadership in providing the tools and insights that matter most.

CLO

Moody’s CLO solutions are designed to help asset managers track and mitigate credit risk, dynamically manage exposures, and optimize capital—all while meeting the latest regulatory requirements. With advanced analytics and cloud-based performance monitoring, Moody’s empowers managers to stay ahead in a market where agility and compliance are paramount.

Credit Portfolio Management

In Credit Portfolio Management, Moody’s offers strategic solutions for real-time portfolio monitoring and scenario-based stress testing. Asset managers benefit from early warning indicators, dynamic exposure management, and optimization of risk-adjusted returns, ensuring resilience and proactive risk mitigation in volatile markets.





Innovation that drives results

Moody’s continued success in the RiskTech100 is rooted in its ability to combine deep data expertise with cutting-edge technology. AI and machine learning are embedded across Moody’s solutions, automating workflows, enriching data, and supporting smarter, faster decisions. For asset managers, this means more time spent on strategy and less on manual processes.





Building on excellence in asset management solutions

This builds on our previous inclusion in Chartis Risk Quadrants, which rank technology vendors like Moody’s on market potential and completeness of offering. Chartis identified Moody’s as a category leader in CLO solutions, Credit Portfolio Management Solutions and several other solution types for 2025.