The challenge of unlocking accurate roof age data

Roof age has long played a pivotal role in assessing property claims risk, underwriting decisions, coverage options, and pricing strategies. After all, the older the roof, the more likely it is to require repair or replacement. In recent years, numerous property data providers have attempted to supply this intelligence, but like most traditional sources of roof age information, many of these offerings still fall short in one critical area: accuracy.

In addition to the rising frequency and severity of extreme weather events, inaccurate roof age data may also be contributing to poor underwriting outcomes. In 2023, the U.S. property insurance industry posted an estimated combined ratio of approximately 101–102%, driven largely by catastrophic storm losses.

If roof age truly matters, the need for a more reliable source of roof age data has never been more apparent. And thanks to a new AI based approach, it has never been easier.

Five key takeaways

The importance of roof age: For many property insurers, roof age isn’t just crucial for understanding roof risk; it’s also an easy proxy for the risk associated with the underlying property.

For many property insurers, roof age isn’t just crucial for understanding roof risk; it’s also an easy proxy for the risk associated with the underlying property. Climate impacts: More than 34% of all property claims stem from wind or hail damage to the roof, making information about roof age a key metric in understanding overall roof condition.

More than 34% of all property claims stem from wind or hail damage to the roof, making information about roof age a key metric in understanding overall roof condition. Most current data sources don’t cut it: Existing methods for determining roof age, such as customer- or agent-reported information and permit data, are fraught with issues.

Existing methods for determining roof age, such as customer- or agent-reported information and permit data, are fraught with issues. AI and high-quality multisource data are required: Artificial intelligence (AI) offers a new benchmark in accuracy for roof age determination by analyzing historical, high-quality imagery.

Artificial intelligence (AI) offers a new benchmark in accuracy for roof age determination by analyzing historical, high-quality imagery. Industry implications are enormous: Accurate roof age information can transform the insurance landscape, allowing for better pricing, reducing claim surprises, and improving overall profitability.

Burden of roof: Decoding the importance of roof age

Roof age has long been a standard underwriting input for a simple reason: older roofs are more likely to fail and generate claims than newer ones, particularly during wind, hail, and water events. It is also relatively easy information to collect from applicants and agents or to source from property record data.

When combined with roof material, roof age is used by most insurers to make critical coverage decisions, including whether to underwrite at replacement cost value (RCV) or actual cash value (ACV), allow roof related coverages such as matching or cosmetic damage, require a property inspection, or decline the risk altogether.

Though different residential and commercial carriers have different thresholds, a roof over 15-20 years old may not be eligible for coverage at all or might only be covered on an ACV basis. This is because older roofs are generally more susceptible to wear and tear, making them more likely to incur damage from environmental factors such as wind, hail, or heavy rain. In turn, this impacts insurers’ underwriting and pricing models. For example, a study from BuildFax indicates that in some regions of the country, roofs older than 20 years are significantly more likely to suffer wind damage, underscoring the need for accurate age assessment.

Why inflation and weather threats mean trouble for the age metric

The cost of inaccuracies in repair and replacement estimates is going up fast. It’s bad enough that in 2023, roofing materials climbed 13% and the cost of hiring roofing contractors jumped 21%, according to The Wall Street Journal. Then throw in the impact of environmental perils.

Capgemini estimates the economic loss stemming from extreme weather events has increased 3.6-fold over the past three decades. From 1980 to 2022, the annual number of billion-dollar disasters in the US averaged eight. During the first three quarters of 2023, there were 23.

In 2023, the worst damage was wrought by 21 severe convective storms that generated $58 billion in total insured losses across the Midwest. Today, more than 39% of all residential losses stem from wind or hail damage that can be predominantly focused on the roof. This means an incorrect roof age might mask exposure that’s only worsened by inflationary pressures that go into overdrive during mass claims events.

Roof rage: The flaws in current data collection

The traditional avenues for acquiring roof age data are riddled with shortcomings, including:

Customer-reported information

Prospective policyholders often provide inaccurate information about roof age. According to studies cited by Claims Journal, homeowner-supplied roof age (HOSRA) is underestimated by an average of five years, and 20% of roof ages are underestimated by 15 years.

It’s unclear what accounts for this discrepancy. It’s possible the roof was replaced prior to the current homeowner’s purchase and all they have is a rough estimate, or, assuming younger is better from an insurance perspective, they are consciously seeking to lower their premium.

Whatever the cause, analysis of homeowner supplied roof age data shows a clear clustering around familiar reference points (such as 10, 15, or 20 years), rather than a natural distribution. This round number bias distorts what should otherwise resemble a bell curve of roof ages into a statistically improbable pattern, further underscoring the unreliability of self reported estimates.

Agent-reported information

While a homeowner may have mere assumptions or vague awareness over the advantages of providing an unrealistically low roof age, insurance agents have full knowledge of carrier roof age thresholds. It shouldn’t be surprising that some will be tempted to enter incorrect information to game the system.

For example, if they know the insurer’s pricing will become much more expensive and coverage will be less available at roof age 10, some will enter the roof age as 9 to attain the best pricing and coverage options for their customers and potentially avoid an inspection from the carrier.

Here too the logical bell curve would appear misshapen. In this case, agent-reported roof age may indicate there are a lot of new roofs out there while the number of old roofs falls off quickly.

Pre-fill data

Many pre-fill providers pull permit data to determine roof age. While ostensibly representing a reliable, third-party data source, this too presents problems. Permit data is sparsely available and not always a reliable indicator.

Why? Because not all roof work requires a permit. What’s more, even when a permit is filed, that doesn’t guarantee that work was ever completed, let alone necessary or properly estimated. Roofing repair scams contribute to the $308 billion in total insurance fraud shouldered by insurers and policyholders each year, according to the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud. And that doesn’t include the costs to insurers unknowingly assuming unnecessary risk while issuing coverage downstream.

Home age

Lacking a believable roof age estimate yet still using it in rating, coverage, and underwriting decisions, some carriers default to the age of the home, knowing this is the maximum possible age for the roof. This creates a different issue altogether. Insurers may decline to cover or simply price themselves out of what is in actuality a very good risk.

While home age assures some piece of data versus none, the effect can still be the same — an insurer who is flying blind — which calls the value of factoring roof age into question in the first place.

Game-changer: An AI-based approach

Recognizing the limitations of most new and traditional data sources, the team at Moody’s (formerly CAPE Analytics) knew a different approach to assessing roof age was needed if insurers were going to continue to factor it into workflows.

By leveraging frequently refreshed aerial imagery, computer vision, machine learning, and other advances in AI, CAPE’s Roof Age solution, available now, processes and analyzes historical, high-quality imagery to deliver highly reliable roof age estimates at national scale for more than 200 million residential, commercial, and accessory structures nationwide — all available on-demand via API.