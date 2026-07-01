This Privacy Notice explains how Moody’s Analytics, Inc. ("Moody’s", "we", "us", "our"), a Moody’s Corporation company, of C/O The Corporation Trust Company, Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Delaware 19801, processes Personal Data in connection with the Kompany Index Dataset (the “Product”).
"Personal Data" means information which identifies, or can be used to identify, living individuals, including, depending on applicable law, sole traders, and unincorporated partnerships.
The Product is a cached, registry-sourced entity dataset maintained by Moody’s to support its Kompany KYC products Kompany KYC API and Kompany KYC workspace.
The Product enables faster, more reliable access to company verification data that has been lawfully obtained from official commercial and company registers. It is collected by retrieving official company information from authoritative public sources, including:
The underlying source data includes live registry data such as:
This information is sourced directly from registry authorities before being stored in a cached format. The data is publicly available.
The Product consists of registry-sourced company information captured at a specific point in time and stored in a cached format to support efficient entity verification. Each cached record is timestamped to reflect the date and time at which the underlying registry data was retrieved and stored. This timestamp enables users to understand the currency of the cached information and assess its relevance for their verification purposes.
While the Product is sourced from authoritative registers, company information held in official registries may change over time due to corporate actions, filings, or updates by the relevant registry authorities. As a result, cached records represent a snapshot of registry information as it existed at the time of capture, rather than a continuous real-time view.
Moody’s collects and processes specific Personal Data related to individuals and unincorporated partnerships, as detailed further below.
Our clients include leading financial institutions, accounting companies and legal advisors, as well as companies in a variety of sectors and industries. Clients use the Product for legal compliance, risk assessment and business intelligence purposes, including:
Our clients use information in the Product together with other information, including information provided to them directly, other third-party sources, and general internet searches.
While the focus of the Product is corporate entities, it contains some limited information about key individuals connected with businesses, such as owners, directors, shareholders, managers, professional advisers and information about businesses which are not corporate entities (for example, sole traders).
The types of Personal Data in the Product may include:
Moody’s sources the Personal Data in the Product from authoritative public sources, i.e., national and commercial company registers, official registry filings and extracts, and legally accessible beneficial ownership registries (where available).
Below we set out a description of the ways Personal Data is used and shared in the Product:
• Use by clients: As described above, our clients use the Product for legal compliance, risk assessment, and business intelligence purposes when they access Kompany KYC products, including: the Kompany KYC API, and the Kompany KYC workspace (kompany.com). Clients are responsible for how they use Personal Data in the Product. Where relevant under applicable law, Moody’s is the “data controller” for the collection, aggregation, and distribution to its clients of Personal Data in the Product, and Moody’s clients are independent “data controllers” in their use of the Product for the purposes described above. Moody’s does not make any decisions for clients, including any decision as to whether an individual searched by a client is an individual whose Personal Data is in the Product, nor any decision or recommendation to clients whether to do business with an individual or entity. Clients make decisions based on information provided to them directly, other third-party sources, and in accordance with law and regulation.
The Product is not designed to retain Personal Data indefinitely, as all Personal Data received through periodic refreshes from registries becomes part of the index. Where Moody’s is unable to reconnect to the source data, or where data refreshes cease, the existing Personal Data is retained with a timestamp for a period up to 12 months from connection end date, after which the Personal Data is deleted from the Product.
You may have rights under applicable data privacy laws. If you have any complaint or concern regarding how Moody’s processes Personal Data, or would like to request to review, correct, update, suppress, delete, or otherwise limit our use of your Personal Data, you may make a request by contacting us using the information provided in the “Contacts & Queries” section below. However, please note that if an individual considers that the underlying registry entry is incorrect or that certain information should not be publicly available under local applicable national law, the competent national register is the authoritative source responsible for correcting, restricting or removing the registry information, and so Moody’s will direct affected individuals to make a subject access request to the relevant national registry. When the registry has updated, Moody’s will reflect any such changes once available from the registry.
You may also have the right to complain to your local data protection authority if you have concerns about how we process your Personal Data. However, we hope we can solve any queries or concerns you may have, so please contact us directly in the first instance.
We process Personal Data in the Product under the legitimate interest’s basis of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) as it is within our and our clients’ legitimate interests to process limited Personal Data about company-related individuals:
To transfer Personal Data outside of the EEA, Switzerland and the UK within Moody’s Corporation, we use EU standard contractual clauses to ensure that an equivalent level of data protection applies. To request a copy of these clauses, please email us at privacy@moodys.com.
If you have any queries about our privacy practices or would like to contact us, please email us at privacy@moodys.com or write to us at:
Legal Department
Moody’s Corporation
7 World Trade Center at 250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
Phone: +1-212-553-1653 or 1-866-995-9659
E-mail: privacy@moodys.com
The most current version of this Privacy Notice will always be available here. You can check the “effective date” posted at the top to see when this Privacy Notice was last updated.