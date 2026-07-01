The Product is a cached, registry-sourced entity dataset maintained by Moody’s to support its Kompany KYC products Kompany KYC API and Kompany KYC workspace.

The Product enables faster, more reliable access to company verification data that has been lawfully obtained from official commercial and company registers. It is collected by retrieving official company information from authoritative public sources, including:

national and commercial company registers,

legally accessible beneficial ownership registries (where available).



The underlying source data includes live registry data such as:

legal addresses;

signatory rights;

incorporation and legal status data;

directors and officers as recorded in official registers; and,

shareholder and beneficial‑ownership disclosures (where legally permitted).



This information is sourced directly from registry authorities before being stored in a cached format. The data is publicly available.

The Product consists of registry-sourced company information captured at a specific point in time and stored in a cached format to support efficient entity verification. Each cached record is timestamped to reflect the date and time at which the underlying registry data was retrieved and stored. This timestamp enables users to understand the currency of the cached information and assess its relevance for their verification purposes.

While the Product is sourced from authoritative registers, company information held in official registries may change over time due to corporate actions, filings, or updates by the relevant registry authorities. As a result, cached records represent a snapshot of registry information as it existed at the time of capture, rather than a continuous real-time view.

Moody’s collects and processes specific Personal Data related to individuals and unincorporated partnerships, as detailed further below.