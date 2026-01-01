Moody’s Analytics Announces Transition of the Market Implied Ratings (MIR) Framework from LIBOR

From August 26, 2022, MIR starts publishing Bonds over SOFR as a permanent replacement of Bonds over LIBOR, which will no longer be updated. Click here to learn more about the updates.



Moody's Analytics Announces Changes to EDF-Impled Ratings

Click here to learn more about EDF9

Excel Add-In Platform

Excel Add-In has been completely redeveloped and recently enhanced.

Download Excel Add-In User Guide

Bulk Data Download File

Upgraded to an enhanced Secure FTP (SFTP) platform. Bulk data download files are now available on an enhanced, robust, and secure FTP platform to maximize service and security.

Download FAQ

MIR Portfolios & Alerts - Now fully integrated with moodys.com portfolio tools - Access your portfolios through moodys.com.

Access My Portfolios