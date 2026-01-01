Market Implied Ratings (MIR) is a leading indicator to identify potential changes in credit quality. MIR presents differences in opinion about a company’s credit risk and relative value for Moody’s rated firms and securities globally.
MIR Issuer List - Current Market Implied Ratings and averages for a group of issuers.
Access Large Issuer Reports
Emerging Market Reports - Learn more about different sector insights and market signals review.
Access Emerging Market Reports
MIR Movers - List of changes in Market Implied Ratings based on sector, regional and timeframe.
Access MIR Movers
The interactive charts make it easier than ever to leverage the market's view of risk.
Access the Chartroom
Download MIR for over 3,000 entities with Moody's sFTP platform.
Install Moody's Excel Add-In tool to access data through Microsoft Excel.
Moody’s Analytics Announces Transition of the Market Implied Ratings (MIR) Framework from LIBOR
From August 26, 2022, MIR starts publishing Bonds over SOFR as a permanent replacement of Bonds over LIBOR, which will no longer be updated. Click here to learn more about the updates.
Moody's Analytics Announces Changes to EDF-Impled Ratings
Click here to learn more about EDF9
Excel Add-In Platform
Excel Add-In has been completely redeveloped and recently enhanced.
Download Excel Add-In User Guide
Bulk Data Download File
Upgraded to an enhanced Secure FTP (SFTP) platform. Bulk data download files are now available on an enhanced, robust, and secure FTP platform to maximize service and security.
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MIR Portfolios & Alerts - Now fully integrated with moodys.com portfolio tools - Access your portfolios through moodys.com.
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Contact our sales and support teams:
Americas Client Service
+1-212-553-1653
Asia Pacific Client Service
+852-3551-3077
Japan Client Service
+81-3-5408-4100
EMEA Client Service
+ 44-20-7772-5454
Capital Markets Research Group’s (CMRG) research focuses on explaining signals from the credit and equity markets.