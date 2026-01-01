Market Implied Ratings (MIR)

Market Implied Ratings (MIR) is a leading indicator to identify potential changes in credit quality.   MIR presents differences in opinion about a company’s credit risk and relative value for Moody’s rated firms and securities globally.

Data Reports

MIR Issuer List - Current Market Implied Ratings and averages for a group of issuers.
Access Large Issuer Reports


Emerging Market Reports - Learn more about different sector insights and market signals review.
Access Emerging Market Reports


MIR Movers - List of changes in Market Implied Ratings based on sector, regional and timeframe.
Access MIR Movers

Interactive Chartroom

mir

The interactive charts make it easier than ever to leverage the market's view of risk.
Access the Chartroom

Bulkdata Download via Secure FTP

Download MIR for over 3,000 entities with Moody's sFTP platform.

Download Tech Specs

Excel Add-in

Install Moody's Excel Add-In tool to access data through Microsoft Excel.

Download Excel Add-In    

Product News

Moody’s Analytics Announces Transition of the Market Implied Ratings (MIR) Framework from LIBOR

  From August 26, 2022, MIR starts publishing Bonds over SOFR as a permanent replacement of Bonds over LIBOR, which will no longer be updated. Click here to learn more about the updates.

Moody's Analytics Announces Changes to EDF-Impled Ratings
  Click here to learn more about EDF9

Excel Add-In Platform
Excel Add-In has been completely redeveloped and recently enhanced.
  Download Excel Add-In User Guide

Bulk Data Download File
Upgraded to an enhanced Secure FTP (SFTP) platform. Bulk data download files are now available on an enhanced, robust, and secure FTP platform to maximize service and security.
  Download FAQ

MIR Portfolios & Alerts - Now fully integrated with moodys.com portfolio tools - Access your portfolios through moodys.com.
Access My Portfolios

Key Contacts

Contact our sales and support teams:

Send a Message

Americas Client Service
+1-212-553-1653

Asia Pacific Client Service
+852-3551-3077

Japan Client Service
+81-3-5408-4100

EMEA Client Service
+ 44-20-7772-5454

Documentation

FAQ
Overview Brochure
Methodology

Related Products

Credit Trends
CreditEdge™ Research Service
Credit Risk Calculator
CreditEdge Plus™

Capital Markets Research

Capital Markets Research Group’s (CMRG) research focuses on explaining signals from the credit and equity markets.

View Our Research