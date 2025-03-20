The CECL and IFRS 9 impairment accounting standards require organizations to regularly assess the impact of future conditions on their expected credit loss (ECL) estimates, as well as the implications on loan loss provisioning and capital requirements in their balance sheet. However, volatile market conditions and macroeconomic forecasts have made calculating ECL accurately and efficiently increasingly complex.

Navigate this era of exponential risk and elevate your allowance analysis with Moody’s Impairment Accounting module. With our expertise in risk assessment and forecasting, we incorporate the full range of Moody’s data, behavior models and economic scenarios into the impairment accounting process with one user-friendly, auditable platform.

Designed to evolve with your organization, our solution addresses both the technical and operational challenges of compliance with impairment accounting standards, providing a deep understanding of your portfolio and its credit risks.