AXIS models you’ve built, now in the cloud

Reporting windows are shrinking. Models are getting bigger. The infrastructure underneath them isn't built to keep up, and every close cycle, your team absorbs that gap with manual workarounds and aging hardware.

Designed to accelerate actuarial workloads and performance, Moody’s AXIS Cloud helps reimagine how actuarial work is executed, with automated workflows connecting actuarial data from source to model and helping reduce manual steps. AXIS Cloud provides actuarial teams with a managed environment, allowing users to run more workloads and support faster close cycles. We built it on a connected platform designed to support AI-enabled workflows with integrated governance and connectivity across actuarial, finance, and risk workflows.

Your models don't need to change to move to AXIS Cloud. As the AXIS platform gets more powerful, new enhancements can be adopted without reengineering the workflows you rely on. 

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Key benefits of AXIS Cloud solution

Reduce infrastructure constraints for complex actuarial models

Run complex actuarial models in a secure, connected cloud environment designed for performance, flexibility, and resilience. AXIS Cloud helps reduce infrastructure constraints, connect workflows, and create a stronger foundation for AI-enabled actuarial work.
 

One governed environment for data, models, and workflows

Bring data, models, and workflows together in a governed environment designed to improve transparency, consistency, and control. AXIS Cloud helps reduce manual effort across the modeling lifecycle while making actuarial data easier to manage, reuse, and prepare for AI-enabled use cases.

Compute that adapts to the workload — not the other way around

Adjust compute capacity dynamically for large portfolios, demanding scenarios, and peak reporting periods. AXIS Cloud helps teams run more workloads faster, with fewer bottlenecks and more predictable execution when timelines are tight.
 

Streamlined financial calculations in the cloud

Utilize the widely used AXIS financial engine in a cloud environment aimed at reporting critical work all designed to support auditability as well as review-ready outputs across reserving, capital, pricing, and other actuarial workflows.

Ongoing updates and innovation

Stay current with platform updates, modeling enhancements, and new capabilities without adding infrastructure burden. AXIS Cloud provides a foundation designed to support today’s actuarial workflows and emerging AI-enabled capabilities.

Enterprise-grade security and governance

Security, access, governance, and operational controls are built into the managed environment allowing teams to stay focused on actuarial work. 

 

The complexity isn’t slowing down 

Reporting timelines under IFRS 17; LDTI; Bermuda Monetary Authority Solvency; Principles-Based Reserving VM-20, VM-21, VM-22; and Solvency II are compressing while actuarial models and data requirements keep growing. 

Many actuarial teams are absorbing that pressure with infrastructure and processes that were never designed for it, including manual data preparation, fragmented handoffs, and on-premises environments hitting their limits every close cycle.

AXIS Cloud is designed to close that gap, with faster runs that are optimized to support the reduction of compute costs. This can support teams that aim to deliver value faster, with more predictable execution across reporting cycles.

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What changes when you move to AXIS Cloud actuarial software

When teams move to AXIS Cloud, model runs can become faster and more predictable. Manual handoffs between data, models, and downstream processes can be reduced through a more governed, connected environment. This can give teams more time to focus on valuation, reporting, and risk, with governance and traceability features designed to support audit and review processes. 

AXIS Cloud is more than a cloud-hosted version of the AXIS platform. It changes the way actuarial teams can run, manage, and govern actuarial work. With data, models, and downstream workflows connected in a cloud environment, insurers can accelerate close-cycle execution, reduce infrastructure management, and support more confident valuation, reporting, and risk decisions. The established AXIS models remain; what changes is the operating process around them. 

Support runtime efficiency and more disciplined compute cost across large-scale actuarial workloads. AXIS Cloud is designed to reduce runtime bottlenecks, giving actuarial teams the compute needed to run complex workloads more consistently and with greater cost discipline. For large-scale actuarial workloads using your own cloud subscription, results can run faster and on fewer cores. With optimized infrastructure, capacity, and compute usage, users can potentially save up to 80% or more.

AXIS Cloud helps reduce some of the biggest drains on actuarial productivity: manual data preparation, workflow handoffs, and system-to-system coordination. With REST APIs; cloud-scaling engines; extract, transform, load (ETL) processes; and automation tools, actuarial results can flow directly into finance, reporting, and enterprise systems, reducing manual handoffs and rekeying. Scripting and workflow automation mean teams can build repeatable processes around the models they already have.

Moody’s AXIS Navigator is in the workflow and grounded in AXIS-specific knowledge. More than 600 actuaries rely on it every week for guidance, release notes, and modeling questions. Moody's is extending that into more of the daily work — including but not limited to coding, documentation, and configuration — using AI to assist with repeatable tasks and to help to change actuaries’ way of working. 

Your actuaries trained to solve actuarial problems, not manage infrastructure. AXIS Cloud helps shift elements of operational management — infrastructure, patching, upgrades, and resilience — to Moody’s while customers retain responsibility for their workflows and outputs.

Existing AXIS models, methods, and workflows carry forward into AXIS Cloud, and existing DataLink jobs convert without reengineering. Moody's is building the platform for greater openness and flexibility so teams can adopt new capabilities at their own pace.

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AI for actuarial execution 

One of AXIS Cloud’s key design principles is to support an AI-enabled future by connecting AI with data, model workflows, and the broader Moody’s actuarial ecosystem in a governed environment. This supports defined actuarial use cases such as guidance, documentation, workflow support, and integrated user experiences rather than generic AI capabilities that sit outside of the workflows themselves. And this is only the beginning; Moody’s is building toward a future where AI agents help actuaries work more efficiently going forward, keeping actuaries in control of models, assumptions, and outcomes.

  • AXIS Navigator: AI advisory for AXIS-specific guidance, release note support, and contextual recommendations grounded in modeling expertise
  • Assisted modeling and documentation: Emerging capabilities to help generate code, prepare model documentation, and accelerate common modeling tasks
  • Agentic workflows: Guided workflow support for tasks such as version upgrades, configuration, and investigation with human oversight 
  • Built into the AI-ready AXIS Cloud platform: AI capabilities being developed as part of the connected AXIS Cloud experience, not as isolated tools
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200+ insurers served globally

 

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1,700+ professionals across actuarial science, risk analytics, economics, consulting, software engineering, and research

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30+ years of deep regulatory experience
 

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600+ weekly AXIS Navigator AI users
 

Suite of integrated products

AXIS Cloud connects the actuarial workflow, from data preparation through to modeling and reporting. Each product in the Moody's ecosystem is designed to play a defined role that can help reduce reconciliation effort and provide greater consistency across outputs.

01 Moody’s AXIS system
  • AXIS Navigator and API services connect guidance, workflow support, and external integrations across the broader AXIS Cloud experience.
  • DataLink as a Service helps prepare, structure, and move actuarial data into the modeling workflow more efficiently.
  • Enterprise GridLink provides flexible compute capacity for large portfolio runs, peak workloads, and faster model execution.
02 Moody’s Scenario Generator and Discount Curve Service

Moody’s Scenario Generator and Discount Curve Service provide economic assumptions that flow directly into actuarial modeling and reporting processes.

03 Moody’s RiskIntegrity™

Moody’s RiskIntegrity™ extends the workflow into reporting, disclosure, and finance processes, helping reduce reconciliation effort and improve consistency across outputs.

04 Moody's credit and structured finance capabilities 

Moody's credit and structured finance capabilities can provide integrated credit risk and asset analytics to support actuarial projections, investment strategy, and asset-liability management within a connected workflow.

Why Moody’s 

AXIS Cloud combines the AXIS tool’s actuarial depth with managed delivery and integration across the broader Moody’s actuarial ecosystem. Insurers gain a platform built for reporting-critical execution, connected workflows, stronger operational control, and the governed foundation required for practical AI across actuarial and finance processes.

More than 30 years of actuarial experience

Deep actuarial and regulatory knowledge informs the platform, helping insurers manage demanding reporting and regulatory workflows with greater confidence.

 

Integrated across the Moody’s actuarial ecosystem

AXIS Cloud connects with Moody’s actuarial, scenario generation, and reporting solutions to support more consistent workflows across modeling, finance, and disclosure. It also provides a connected foundation to support practical AI-enabled use cases.

Continuous investment in AXIS innovation

Regular releases help insurers keep pace with evolving reporting, regulatory, operational, and AI-driven demands.

SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 attestations

These attestations support security, access governance, and operational discipline in a cloud actuarial environment where reporting-critical workloads require strong controls.

Connected product workflows

With Moody’s RiskIntegrity for reporting, Scenario Generator and Discount Curve Service for economic assumptions, and climate and structured asset analytics, these extend AXIS Cloud into finance, disclosure, and risk workflows. This helps reduce manual reconciliation and strengthens the shared data and workflow foundation for AI.

Flexible by design

AXIS Cloud is powered by the core AXIS modeling engine used by more than 200 insurers. Our vendor-maintained core model chassis offers rich out-of-the-box capability and defined upgrade paths while also supporting configurability and custom coding through formula tables.

Who we help

01 Chief actuaries and valuation teams

Chief actuaries and valuation teams: 

Shorten turnaround times for close-cycle runs while supporting reproducible, review-ready results.

02 Model development and reporting teams

Model development and reporting teams:

Run complex stochastic and nested workloads at scale while helping preserve established AXIS processes.

03 Pricing actuaries

Pricing actuaries:

Help accelerate pricing model runs and scenario testing with flexible compute, helping teams evaluate assumptions, refine rates, and inform product decisions with greater flexibility and speed to market.

04 Actuarial IT and platform owners

Actuarial IT and platform owners:

Help reduce day-to-day platform issues with enhanced control, consistency, and resilience across reporting cycles.

05 Transformation and operations leaders

Transformation and operations leaders:

Modernize actuarial execution with a potentially lower operational burden, greater cost predictability, and enhanced oversight.

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