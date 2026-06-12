Reporting windows are shrinking. Models are getting bigger. The infrastructure underneath them isn't built to keep up, and every close cycle, your team absorbs that gap with manual workarounds and aging hardware.

Designed to accelerate actuarial workloads and performance, Moody’s AXIS Cloud helps reimagine how actuarial work is executed, with automated workflows connecting actuarial data from source to model and helping reduce manual steps. AXIS Cloud provides actuarial teams with a managed environment, allowing users to run more workloads and support faster close cycles. We built it on a connected platform designed to support AI-enabled workflows with integrated governance and connectivity across actuarial, finance, and risk workflows.

Your models don't need to change to move to AXIS Cloud. As the AXIS platform gets more powerful, new enhancements can be adopted without reengineering the workflows you rely on.