Banks often manage vast portfolios of loans, each with its own unique set of variables, in a financial market that is constantly fluctuating. They are under pressure to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs and survive in a competitive market.
Moody’s Lending Suite monitoring solution provides a more effective way to obtain actionable insights, direct your experts, and make confident decisions. Our monitoring solutions are designed to help you analyze and manage your portfolio more effectively to identify where risk management can lead to better outcomes.
A more efficient way to monitor your loan portfolio so you can focus on risk management and growth.
Covenant management, a critical component in risk mitigation, is often slowed by endless emails and constant document updates. With our automation, you can break free from this monotonous cycle and enhance communication with clients.
Eliminate the paper chase and strengthen client relationships with Moody’s Automated Covenants. Our solution transforms the end-to-end covenant management process, from request to testing, making document collection, validation, and compliance monitoring seamless for all.
Transforms the end-to-end covenant management process, from request to tracking, making document collection, validation, and testing seamless for all.
Uncover hidden risk with pattern detection and early warning signals based on a wide range of performance indicators. Notifications when changing dynamics breach your organization’s tolerance levels help you to act quickly.
Stress test individual loans at bulk to assess resilience of your loan portfolios under various firm-specific or macroeconomic scenarios. Perform targeted reviews and implement additional oversight and monitoring to address vulnerabilities.
Advanced technology and machine learning ingest unstructured data with no configuration or templates required, simplifying the process of uploading financial documents and tenant information.
With our specialized and agile intelligence, Moody’s brings together the best of data, experience, and best-practice capabilities to help organizations like yours navigate risk and unlock opportunity.
