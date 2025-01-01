Moody's logo
Banks often manage vast portfolios of loans, each with its own unique set of variables, in a financial market that is constantly fluctuating. They are under pressure to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs and survive in a competitive market.

Moody’s Lending Suite monitoring solution provides a more effective way to obtain actionable insights, direct your experts, and make confident decisions. Our monitoring solutions are designed to help you analyze and manage your portfolio more effectively to identify where risk management can lead to better outcomes.

Covenant management, a critical component in risk mitigation, is often slowed by endless emails and constant document updates. With our automation, you can break free from this monotonous cycle and enhance communication with clients.

Eliminate the paper chase and strengthen client relationships with Moody’s Automated Covenants. Our solution transforms the end-to-end covenant management process, from request to testing, making document collection, validation, and compliance monitoring seamless for all.

Efficiency

Move beyond the tedious back-and forth of email attachments. Boost your clients' experience with an intuitive interface that encourages active engagement and streamlines communication.

Risk Management

Leverage AI-assisted document validation and exception management for effective, traceable, and accurate testing of covenant compliance that can be monitored across the portfolio.

Time Savings

Automated testing schedules and alerts for significant updates enable quicker and more efficient covenant compliance and document submissions freeing up team capacity

Automated covenants

Transforms the end-to-end covenant management process, from request to tracking, making document collection, validation, and testing seamless for all.

Early risk detection

Uncover hidden risk with pattern detection and early warning signals based on a wide range of performance indicators. Notifications when changing dynamics breach your organization’s tolerance levels help you to act quickly.

What-if analysis

Stress test individual loans at bulk to assess resilience of your loan portfolios under various firm-specific or macroeconomic scenarios. Perform targeted reviews and implement additional oversight and monitoring to address vulnerabilities.

Data ingestion

Advanced technology and machine learning ingest unstructured data with no configuration or templates required, simplifying the process of uploading financial documents and tenant information.

The Moody’s difference

With our specialized and agile intelligence, Moody’s brings together the best of data, experience, and best-practice capabilities to help organizations like yours navigate risk and unlock opportunity. 

A century of trusted expertise and tailored solutions

For more than 100 years, financial institutions have trusted us as a dedicated partner. We tailor our solutions to help your organization navigate the complexities of the financial landscape, fostering strong partnerships that drive long-term success. 

Unmatched intelligence for smarter decision-making

Our data-driven insights set us apart, combining private and public financial statements, award-winning models, economic scenarios, and robust sustainability and physical and transition risk data to deliver a deeper understanding of risk and opportunity.

Next-generation technology for business growth

We leverage the power of technology such as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), machine learning, as well as cloud computing and APIs to deliver maximum value for your business – bring efficiencies, enhance agility, scalability, and automation, while optimizing costs.

Empowering success through expert guidance

Building on our deep-rooted expertise in risk, extensive resources, and innovative technology, we help customers build custom solutions to suit their organizational needs, as well as provide them with the skills they need to succeed. 

