Getting approved loans on the books quickly can be a challenge. Compiling information from across multiple systems, tedious document creation and chasing borrowers for a signature slow down your process. 

Moody’s Lending Suite loan operations solution helps you improve closing rates with complete data, automated closing document creation, easy document exchange and a seamless end-to-end process.

01 Complete data compilation

Gather information from multiple sources and ensure comprehensive data for loan approval. Improve the efficiency and accuracy of the approval process eliminating scattered data.

02 Auto-generated loan documents

Streamline the process of document creation, which can often be a bottleneck in loan operations by auto-generating necessary loan documentation, saving time and reducing manual errors.

03 Document exchange

Facilitate smooth transfer of documents between the borrower and lender. Avoid document mismanagement and delays, ensuring a faster and more reliable process.

04 E-signature

Allow your clients to sign documents digitally, expediting the process and enhancing convenience.

05 Core banking integration

Seamlessly integrate client information into the core banking system and get rid of manual data entry and potential errors, ensuring accurate and efficient data handling.

The Moody’s difference

With our specialized and agile intelligence, Moody’s brings together the best of data, experience, and best-practice capabilities to help organizations like yours navigate risk and unlock opportunity. 

A century of trusted expertise and tailored solutions

For more than 100 years, financial institutions have trusted us as a dedicated partner. We tailor our solutions to help your organization navigate the complexities of the financial landscape, fostering strong partnerships that drive long-term success. 

Unmatched intelligence for smarter decision-making

Our data-driven insights set us apart, combining private and public financial statements, award-winning models, economic scenarios, and robust physical and transition risk and sustainability data to deliver a deeper understanding of risk and opportunity.

Next-generation technology for business growth

We leverage the power of technology such as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), machine learning, as well as cloud computing and APIs to deliver maximum value for your business – bring efficiencies, enhance agility, scalability, and automation, while optimizing costs.

Empowering success through expert guidance

Building on our deep-rooted expertise in risk, extensive resources, and innovative technology, we help customers build custom solutions to suit their organizational needs, as well as provide them with the skills they need to succeed. 

Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.