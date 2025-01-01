Global Head of Rating Assessment Service

Scott Kornfeld leads the Global Ratings Assessment Service. The RAS product has seen steady growth over the years, and is primarily used for M&A, Capital Structure changes/updates and potential dividends. In conjunction with the Head of RAS responsibilities, Scott also leads outreach activities for Intermediaries. Prior to leading the RAS business, Scott led the Account Management and Business Development effort for the Moody’s U.S. Corporate Finance Group.

Before joining Moody’s, Scott worked at Fitch Ratings and was responsible for corporate business development and issuer client management. He built strong relationships throughout the corporate finance market, leading to Fitch’s expanded growth. Scott ran the marketing and business development effort for Fitch’s private placement business. Prior to Fitch, Scott spent time with PaineWebber (UBS) selling fixed income products on a middle markets trading desk.

Scott is a graduate of Lehigh University where he earned a B.S. in Marketing. Scott also holds an M.B.A. in Finance and Marketing from Fordham University.