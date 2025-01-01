Moody’s Ratings Commercial Group manages commercial relationships with issuers and other market participants seeking ratings services. All commercial activities are handled by the relationship management team, which is dedicated to aligning the services that Moody’s Ratings delivers with the needs of the market, while providing effective and efficient customer service.
Simon Hastilow is the Chief Commercial Officer for Moody’s Ratings based in London. He is responsible for leading the global team that grows Moody’s Ratings coverage and revenue by developing relationships with new issuers in existing markets, penetrating new markets, and strengthening and expanding relationships with existing issuers and intermediaries. Functions he oversees include Marketing, Product Development, Relationship Management and Operations. Prior to joining Moody’s Simon spent 11 years at Thomson Reuters where he led marketing and sales teams in the Corporate and Wealth Management sectors. He was educated at university in London with a BA (Hons) in Business Studies, holds the Diploma of the Chartered Institute of Marketing and is an alumni of the 2007 AMP programme at INSEAD.
David Aldrich is Managing Director of the EMEA Commercial Group, with responsibility for all Moody’s customer relationships in EMEA, across both Developed and Emerging Markets, for Fundamental and Structured Finance. David is also Managing Director for relationships with Global Sovereign and Multilateral Development Banks, and previously was Head of Emerging-EMEA for Regional Management. Prior to joining Moody’s in 2013, David managed various fixed income, derivatives and securities services businesses at UBS, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and, latterly, BNY Mellon. At BNY Mellon, David was EMEA Business Executive for both Alternative Investment Services and Broker-Dealer Services, and was also Head of Securities Industry Banking, Europe within Global Client Management. David studied Economics at the University of Kent and is on the MBA Advisory Board at Bayes Business School, City, University of London.
Scott Kornfeld leads the Global Ratings Assessment Service. The RAS product has seen steady growth over the years, and is primarily used for M&A, Capital Structure changes/updates and potential dividends. In conjunction with the Head of RAS responsibilities, Scott also leads outreach activities for Intermediaries. Prior to leading the RAS business, Scott led the Account Management and Business Development effort for the Moody’s U.S. Corporate Finance Group.
Before joining Moody’s, Scott worked at Fitch Ratings and was responsible for corporate business development and issuer client management. He built strong relationships throughout the corporate finance market, leading to Fitch’s expanded growth. Scott ran the marketing and business development effort for Fitch’s private placement business. Prior to Fitch, Scott spent time with PaineWebber (UBS) selling fixed income products on a middle markets trading desk.
Scott is a graduate of Lehigh University where he earned a B.S. in Marketing. Scott also holds an M.B.A. in Finance and Marketing from Fordham University.
Tom Lazaridis joined Moody’s with over 20 years of experience. In November 2023, Mr. Lazaridis was appointed as Managing Director – Global Head of Private Credit (RM), based in New York. As global head of the rapidly expanding Private Credit sector, he is responsible for leading his team in the development of strategic sector approaches, driving business development initiatives, enhancing brand perception, and acting as a commercial spokesperson in the private credit space throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia.
Mr. Lazaridis initially joined Moody’s in May 2022, beginning as Managing Director in Moody’s FIG Commercial Group, also based in New York. He was responsible for developing and managing the U.S. FIG client relationships across Banking, Asset Management, and Insurance sectors.
Before joining Moody’s Mr. Lazaridis was a Director at BBVA, where he led the North American FIG platform and built out the subscription lending business. Prior to BBVA, he served as Vice President in the FIG Client Management Group at HSBC Securities, where he was responsible for origination, structuring, and sales/distribution of capital markets, transactional banking, and lending products for multinational banks.
Born in New York City, Mr. Lazaridis is fluent in Greek. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from St. John’s University. He also holds the following FINRA licenses:
→ Series 7 (General Securities Representative); and
→ Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law).
Maria Lee is Managing Director and Head of Relationship Management for the Asia-Pacific region. In this role, she leads the Asia-Pacific Relationship Management team, which is responsible for formulating and operationalizing commercial strategies for new business development and existing issuer relationships in the region. The team spans nine locations in six countries, managing more than 1,400 customer relationships. Maria is also Executive Sponsor for the APAC Generational Business Resource Group.
Prior to joining Moody’s, Maria worked at Standard Chartered Bank as Head of Ratings Advisory for Greater China and Northeast Asia. She has also worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers Australia and held analyst positions at Moody’s and Credit Suisse in Hong Kong. Maria is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of New South Wales in Australia.
Alexis Michon is Associate Managing Director in the Sustainable Finance Relationship Management team of Moody’s Ratings. He is the global head of the commercial team taking care of Moody’s Second Party Opinion business. Alexis Michon has been working with Moody’s since 2007, initially as a Structured Finance analyst focusing on the rating of credit derivatives and CDOs, then Covered Bonds where he was responsible for the French, Dutch and Belgium markets. Before leading the Sustainable Finance Relationship Management team, he was Senior Vice President and Head of Relationship Management for France, Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxembourg. As such, he had responsibility for the management of all existing customers and the origination of new ratings mandates for financial institutions, corporates and sub-sovereigns local governments across the France and Benelux Region.
Prior to joining Moody’s, Alexis worked as in-house lawyer in the Structured Finance Department of Axa Investment Managers in Paris. He also worked 5 years as a lawyer in the Finance Group of Clifford Chance in Paris, and as in-house lawyer within the Structured Finance team at BNP Paribas in London. Alexis studied law where he was admitted to the Paris Bar in 2001. Alexis also completed a D.E.S.S. (post graduate diploma) in Real Estate and Construction Law, University of Paris Sorbonne, and holds a “Magistère” in public and private business law.
Guilhem Negre is the Co-Head of EMEA Relationship Management and the Head of Business Digitalization for Moody's Ratings, based in London.
In his role, Guilhem oversees the origination and retention of ratings mandates for financial institutions, corporations, sub-sovereigns, and local governments. Additionally, he spearheads the digitalization of the rating process from order to billing within the Commercial Group.
Before joining Moody's, Guilhem spent over 10 years at Barclays, where he held various leadership positions in strategy, product management, pricing, and project management. He began his career at Morgan Stanley, working in credit and leveraged finance roles.
Guilhem graduated from ESCP Europe in France.
Gregory Robinson is a Managing Director and Head of Relationship Management, North America. In this role, he leads a team of account management and business development professionals across Moody’s Ratings North America franchise for all lines of business, including Corporates, Financial Institutions, Public Finance, Project & Infrastructure, and Structured Finance.
Prior to Moody’s Ratings, Greg worked in multiple roles at Moody’s – covering areas such as MA acquisition integration frameworks, market intelligence and sales development, leadership and management. Prior to Moody’s, he spent over 15 years in the financial services industry in such areas as municipal investment banking, residential mortgages and fixed income institutional sales (at Morgan Stanley, UBS, and the Royal Bank of Scotland). He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University (2001) and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School (2010).
Marina Rosemberg is a Managing Director and Head of Relationship Management for the Latin America region. She is accountable for pursuing new relationships in the region and enhancing the relationship with existing ones. Prior to this role, Marina was responsible for managing key clients and developing new relationships in South Latin America. Marina is also responsible for managing the Argentinean office.
Prior to joining Moody’s in 2011, Marina worked as a consultant in a local consulting firm in Argentina. Marina received her degree in Economics from UBA University and holds a Masters in Finance from San Andres University.
