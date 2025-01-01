Moody's logo
Equity Fund Assessment

An opinion of the relative investment quality of investment funds which principally invest in common stock or in a combination of common stock and fixed-income securities

Key features

ratings

Assigned on a scale from EF-1 to EF-5 (highest to lowest investment quality relative to funds with a similar investment strategy)

ratings

Monitored assessment made publicly available on moodys.com

Typical uses

moodys

Can be requested by equity funds seeking to position their investment quality relative to funds with a similar strategy

Note: The assessments are not opinions on prospective performance of a fund with respect to asset appreciation, volatility of net asset value or yield. They are not intended to be used to compare funds in different countries or even funds in the same country that are pursuing different investment strategies (e.g. balanced funds vs. equity funds). Available in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil only

