A confidential, unpublished, unmonitored, point-in-time opinion of the potential credit rating(s) of an issuer or a proposed debt issuance by an issuer contemplating such a debt issuance at some future date

Confidential letter delivered to your organization

Point-in-time

An organization with a planned issuance with one debt structure

Note: Indicative Ratings are not equivalent to and do not represent traditional credit rating products. However, Indicative Ratings are expressed on Moody's Ratings traditional rating scale.

