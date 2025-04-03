IssuerFocus is a secure cloud-based platform connecting rated issuers with the credit ratings and research information they need whenever they want.
This service provides a single point of access for credit ratings, research, selected peers’ information within your sector, and insights into investor interest.
We provide access to relevant research published on your organization, peers, and sector.
Stay updated with our latest publications that are relevant to debt capital markets and your sector.
Utilize our personalized tool that helps you gain insight into how often your credit ratings and research are viewed on moodys.com. You can also slice the data by region and viewer type.
Obtain a snapshot view of sector trends on moodys.com.
Footnote: IssuerFocus is only available to select publicly rated issuers. Peers page functionality may be disabled for select issuers.
Let’s discuss your needs and how we can support you.