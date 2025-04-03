IssuerFocus™

IssuerFocus is a secure cloud-based platform connecting rated issuers with the credit ratings and research information they need whenever they want.

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IssuerFocus™

Credit ratings, research, peers, investor interest, and more  

This service provides a single point of access for credit ratings, research, selected peers’ information within your sector, and insights into investor interest.

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How we help

01 Credit ratings

Credit ratings

Easily check credit strengths and challenges:
  • Quickly access the factors outlined in the credit opinion that could lead to an upgrade or downgrade.

     
Snapshot view of your upcoming maturities:
  • Our debt maturity chart allows you to monitor detailed information about your debt instruments to gain a more complete view of your credit profile.

     
Access to methodologies:
  • We provide seamless access allowing users to explore all methodologies.

     
Better understand your ESG scores:
  • Obtain deeper insights on Moody’s Ratings assigned Credit Impact (CIS) and Issuer Profile (IPS) Scores.
Ratings
02 Research

Research

Designed to elevate the content you need:

  • We provide access to relevant research published on your organization, peers, and sector.

     

Explore the key themes shaping global credit markets:

  • Stay updated with our latest publications that are relevant to debt capital markets and your sector.

Research
03 Investors

Investors

Understand investors’ interest in your organization:

  • Utilize our personalized tool that helps you gain insight into how often your credit ratings and research are viewed on moodys.com. You can also slice the data by region and viewer type.

     

Compare your company with others in your own sector:

  • Obtain a snapshot view of sector trends on moodys.com.

Investor

Footnote: IssuerFocus is only available to select publicly rated issuers. Peers page functionality may be disabled for select issuers.

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Let’s discuss your needs and how we can support you.

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