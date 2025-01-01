We cover clients in a range of sectors from banking, buy-side, and insurance to corporations and public sector organizations. Whatever your needs, we have the insights, capabilities, and tools to help you achieve your goals.
A general insight into the operational quality of originators’ loan origination practices, relative to other originators of the same type of loans within a given country
Analysis is conducted by Structured Finance analysts who have expertise in the sector
The Originator Assessment is a report made available publicly via moodys.com
Moody’s Ratings assigns originators one of the following five assessment levels: Strong, Above Average, Average, Below Average, Weak
OAs are monitored continuously including being reviewed approximately every 12 months, or more frequently in the event of material changes
Can be requested by originators to better position their services to structured finance issuers / obligors
