Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact

Originator Assessment

A general insight into the operational quality of originators’ loan origination practices, relative to other originators of the same type of loans within a given country

Key features

ratings

Analysis is conducted by Structured Finance analysts who have expertise in the sector   

ratings

The Originator Assessment is a report made available publicly via moodys.com

ratings

Moody’s Ratings assigns originators one of the following five assessment levels: Strong, Above Average, Average, Below Average, Weak

ratings

OAs are monitored continuously including being reviewed approximately every 12 months, or more frequently in the event of material changes

Typical uses

moodys

Can be requested by originators to better position their services to structured finance issuers / obligors

GET IN TOUCH

Speak to our team

Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our Relationship Management team is ready to help.