Private Monitored Loan Rating

A monitored credit rating of a loan which is distributed on a private basis via an electronic platform to lenders
Delivered through a confidential data room to existing and prospective lenders with a click-through NDA and may be shared with up to (i) 150 third parties at the aggregated individual and institution level in EMEA and Singapore, (ii) 150 third parties at the institutional level only in Japan, and (iii) 50 third parties at the institutional level only in Hong Kong
Rating outcome available for syndication launch
Ownership is transferred to the issuer via assignment of the exchange agreement and Intralinks terms and conditions (EMEA only)
An organization wishing to access the syndicated loan market for its financing needs, but is sensitive to the public dissemination of its ratings
Note: Private credit ratings are credit ratings produced pursuant to an individual order and provided exclusively to the person who placed the order, are not intended for public disclosure or distribution by subscription and are subject to a duty of confidentiality and limitations on distribution. Private credit ratings may not be used for regulatory purposes in certain jurisdictions, including in the European Union.
