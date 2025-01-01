Private Monitored Rating

Moody's logo
A private, monitored entity-level credit rating made available on a private basis through a confidential dataroom to the requesting issuer

Definitive public credit rating

Rating is subject to ongoing monitoring

Full detailes analysis undertaken by lead analyst and rating outcome is concluded via rating committee

Rating assignment at the institutional / corporate level

Delivered through a confidential data room with a click-through NDA and may be shared with up to (i) 10 third parties at the institutional level in Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, US, Canada and LATAM, and (ii) 10 third parties at the individual level in EMEA and Singapore

The PMR is not assigned to debt instruments or utilized for placing debt

An unrated issuer that plans to raise debt in the future, needs a private corporate/entity level rating, or is seeking to build a relationship, analytical track record and credit profile with Moody's Ratings

A rated issuer repaying debt obligations currently rated by Moody's Ratings

Note: Private credit ratings are credit ratings produced pursuant to an individual order and provided exclusively to the person who placed the order, are not intended for public disclosure or distribution by subscription and are subject to a duty of confidentiality and limitations on distribution. Private credit ratings may not be used for regulatory purposes in certain jurisdictions, including in the European Union.

