Private Monitored Rating

We cover clients in a range of sectors from banking, buy-side, and insurance to corporations and public sector organizations. Whatever your needs, we have the insights, capabilities, and tools to help you achieve your goals.
From ratings, investment research, and lending to balance sheet and portfolio management, we offer reliable, transparent, data-driven solutions, so that you can make informed decisions and navigate risk with confidence.
Whether you’re looking for structured finance expertise or macroeconomic data, our proven, integrated capabilities—covering credit, physical and transition, sustainable risk, and more—help you proactively mitigate risk, embrace innovation, and stay agile.
Our latest research and insights on interconnected risk.
Moody’s harnesses our comprehensive insights and expertise to uncover meaning amid uncertainty so that individuals and organizations can thrive.
Need more information or can’t find what you’re looking for? We’re here to help. Connect with us anytime, anywhere.
A private, monitored entity-level credit rating made available on a private basis through a confidential dataroom to the requesting issuer
Definitive public credit rating
Rating is subject to ongoing monitoring
Full detailes analysis undertaken by lead analyst and rating outcome is concluded via rating committee
Rating assignment at the institutional / corporate level
Delivered through a confidential data room with a click-through NDA and may be shared with up to (i) 10 third parties at the institutional level in Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, US, Canada and LATAM, and (ii) 10 third parties at the individual level in EMEA and Singapore
The PMR is not assigned to debt instruments or utilized for placing debt
An unrated issuer that plans to raise debt in the future, needs a private corporate/entity level rating, or is seeking to build a relationship, analytical track record and credit profile with Moody's Ratings
A rated issuer repaying debt obligations currently rated by Moody's Ratings
Note: Private credit ratings are credit ratings produced pursuant to an individual order and provided exclusively to the person who placed the order, are not intended for public disclosure or distribution by subscription and are subject to a duty of confidentiality and limitations on distribution. Private credit ratings may not be used for regulatory purposes in certain jurisdictions, including in the European Union.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our Relationship Management team is ready to help.
All fields are required
A member of our team will reach out to you shortly.