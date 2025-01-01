Moody's logo
Private Rating for Investors

A private, monitored credit rating made available to requesting investors on a confidential basis

Key features

A definitive, private, monitored credit rating

Rating service may be requested by a debtholder or potential debtholder, such as banks, direct institutional investors, collateral managers, fund managers or asset managers on behalf of investors       

Service is undertaken through direct engagement with the applicant

Credit analysis is undertaken by sector-specialist analytical team based on information provided by the applicant    

The PRI is subject to information, rating committee and internal documentation procedures analogous to those that apply to credit ratings products and to the same level of rigorous analysis and monitoring

The applicant has direct access to the lead analyst to discuss the rating rationale. The rating, rating outlook and rating rationale are delivered solely to the applicant

Delivered through a confidential data room with a click-through NDA and may be shared with up to 10 third parties at the institutional level      

As part of the monitoring process, Moody’s Ratings updates the rationale for the rating at least once annually and will also provide more frequent updates if rating action is warranted. Limited distribution of the rating is permitted in certain jurisdictions under certain conditions, including Moody’s Ratings consent     

Available for debt instruments within sub-sovereign, infrastructure and project finance, financial institutions, and public finance sectors

Typical uses

This product provides transparency to investors aiming to increase their exposure to debt instruments within sub-sovereign, infrastructure and project finance, financial institutions, and public finance sectors

Note: Private credit ratings are credit ratings produced pursuant to an individual order and provided exclusively to the person who placed the order, are not intended for public disclosure or distribution by subscription and are subject to a duty of confidentiality and limitations on distribution. Private credit ratings may not be used for regulatory purposes in certain jurisdictions, including in the European Union.

