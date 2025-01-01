Moody's logo
An unmonitored, point-in-time assessment of potential credit rating, or potential impact on current credit rating, from customer-provided hypothetical scenarios and provided to rated or unrated organizations, or customers interested in feedback on a future structured finance transaction

Explore the benefits of a Rating Assessment Service

Key features

Point-in-time assessment with a confidential outcome

RAS is delivered to an issuer via verbal and written feedback (confidential letter)

Standard RAS evaluates up to six scenarios over a maximum of two RAS committees. Note: Moody's Ratings will not construct or assist in constructing scenarios

Delivered through a confidential data room with a click-through NDA and may be shared with up to 50 third parties at the institutional level (RAS Unrated [and RAS SF] only)

Typical uses

Mergers & Acquisitions

Spin-offs

Recapitalizations

Share buybacks

Significant leveraging events

Potential strategic opportunities / Joint ventures

Dividends to sponsor / owner

Project finance asset sales / Purchases

Debt Service Reserve Funding Levels

Additional Debt Testing

State and Federal Program Assessment

Analytical coverage

For rated organizations, typically the lead analyst will conduct the RAS analysis
For unrated organizations, a lead analyst will be determined based on sector experience and analytical availability
RAS outcomes are determined by a RAS committee

Note: Rating Assessments are not equivalent to and do not represent traditional credit rating products nor any guarantee or indication that a credit rating or rating level may be obtained in the future.

