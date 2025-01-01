Rating Assessment Service

An unmonitored, point-in-time assessment of potential credit rating, or potential impact on current credit rating, from customer-provided hypothetical scenarios and provided to rated or unrated organizations, or customers interested in feedback on a future structured finance transaction
Note: Rating Assessments are not equivalent to and do not represent traditional credit rating products nor any guarantee or indication that a credit rating or rating level may be obtained in the future.
