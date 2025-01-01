Global Head of Ratings & Research

Philipp Lotter is the Managing Director of Global Ratings and Research. Before assuming this role in November 2019, he was a Global Head and EMEA Co-Head of the Corporate Finance Group.

Philipp spent more than 5 years in Asia, where he held the dual role of Country Manager for Moody's office in Singapore and Managing Director of the Corporate Finance Group responsible for companies across Southeast Asia and India.

Before that, Philipp spent more than 3 years in Dubai, UAE, where he was responsible for setting up Moody's office in Dubai and for the ratings of Middle Eastern corporate issuers across all sectors, including Islamic finance. Having joined Moody's in London in 2003, Philipp started as an analyst covering utilities and the oil and gas industry.

Before joining Moody's, Philipp spent 3 years in rating advisory at Citigroup. His career has also included positions at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein in London and Frankfurt in rating advisory, bond and credit research, and leveraged financing. Philipp holds a Diploma from the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management. He has also attended international semesters at the European Business School in London and University College Dublin.