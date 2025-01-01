Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact
Sovereign Methodology overview

By clicking Agree and Continue, you hereby agree that for a more detailed understanding of Moody’s analytical approach, it is necessary to read Moody’s sector and cross-sector methodologies*.

Agree and continue

This overview offers a high-level introduction to Moody’s analytical approach for assigning credit ratings to sovereign issuers, walking through key parts of the general framework as detailed in our methodology, "Rating Methodology: Sovereign" dated 22 November 2022.

Click the Agree and continue button to begin.

*Moody’s sector and cross-sector methodologies are publicly available at www.moodys.com.
 