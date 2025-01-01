Second Party Opinion

An independent assessment of how debt instruments or financing frameworks align to sustainability principles and the extent to which they are expected to contribute to long-term sustainable development
As demand continues to grow for independent analysis of sustainable financing frameworks, Moody's Ratings is here to support you. Our market-innovating Second Party Opinions (SPOs) of green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked bonds and loans bring clarity to the sustainability impact of financing frameworks and instruments and their alignment to market standards.
