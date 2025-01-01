Moody's logo
An independent assessment of how debt instruments or financing frameworks align to sustainability principles and the extent to which they are expected to contribute to long-term sustainable development

As demand continues to grow for independent analysis of sustainable financing frameworks, Moody's Ratings is here to support you. Our market-innovating Second Party Opinions (SPOs) of green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked bonds and loans bring clarity to the sustainability impact of financing frameworks and instruments and their alignment to market standards.

Point-in-time assessment offered on a public or private basis

Post-issuance updates available upon request

Includes a Sustainability Quality Score (SQS) which speaks to the sustainability quality credentials of the framework or instrument and is expressed on a 5-point scale from SQ1 (best) to SQ5 (worst)

Delivered through a confidential data room with a click-through NDA and may be shared with up to 150 third parties at the institutional level

Globally available across all sectors subject to local regulations

Evaluation of issuance or framework follows either a use-of-proceeds or sustainability-linked (KPI) approach

Public SPOs will be published to the issuer landing page on MDC and will be available on the Sustainability Credit and Sustainable Finance topic page

Deliverable can be translated in English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Japanese

Disclaimer(s):

Second Party Opinions are not subject to regulation by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Please note that a Second Party Opinion (SPO) is not a “credit rating”. Development and provision of SPOs fall under the category of “related business”, not “credit rating business”, and are not subject to regulations applicable to “credit rating business” under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and its related regulations.”

Notes:

Moody’s Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) endorses JFSA’s Code of Conduct for Sustainability Evaluation and Data Providers
 Moody’s Ratings Adherence Statement in respect of the UK Code of Conduct for Sustainability Ratings and Data Products

